On June 13th, Shaun Alika Brahs, 41 of Anoka was arrested in Montrose on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On June 13th, Craig William Daniels, 40 of Monticello was arrested in Silver Creek on two Wright County warrants for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On June 13th, Jose Luis De Dios Camacho Jr, 20 of Waite Park was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Fugitive from Justice from Another State.
On June 13th, Brino Antonio Gamboa, 37 of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Giving Peace Office a False Name and DOB.
On June 13th, Tina Marie O’Rourke, 34 of Otsego was arrested in Sherburne County on a charge of Violation of a Harassment/Restraining Order.
On June 13th, Josue Velez, 20 of Elk River was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Under 21 Liquor Consumption.
On June 13th, Artez Michael Walker, 19 of Fargo, ND was arrested in Clay County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On June 14th, Brandan James Berkhoel, 21 of Plymouth was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Terroristic Threats.
On June 14th, James Ernest Chapman, 37 of Minneapolis was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree Burglary.
On June 14th, Joshua Jon Clyne, 47 of Coon Rapids was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On June 14th, Michael Earl Nelson, 59 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On June 15th, Davier Xavior Atiya Mendoza, 21 of Anoka was arrested in Anoka County on Wright County warrants for Violation of a Domestic Abuse Order for Protection and Give a Peace Officer a False Name.
On June 15th, Dayton Tyler Barrett, 19 of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Possession of Stolen Counterfeit Checks.
On June 15th, Woodrow Ernest Breland, 53 of Minneapolis was arrested in Maple Lake on a charge of Violation of a Harassment/Restraining Order.
On June 15th, Grahm Mark Fletcher, 31 of Brooklyn Park was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On June 15th, Deborah Ann Merkle, 62 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 3rd Degree Controlled Substance.
On June 15th, Benjamin Douglas Patri, 31 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On June 15th, Kenath Micah Richter, 31 of Rockford was arrested in Rockford on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On June 15th, Michael Anthony Vargas, 39 of Minneapolis was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On June 16th, Tiffany Marie Barthel, 27 of Burtrum was arrested in Morrison County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd Degree Controlled Substance.
On June 16th, Jonathan Robert Buckingham, 27 of Minneapolis was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for Possession of Hypodermic Needles/Syringes.
On June 16th, Nathan Dean Opatz, 40 of Delano was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 4th Degree DWI.
On June 16th, Joseph Benjermin Avila Rankka, 25 of Silver Lake was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Criminal Vehicular Operation with Substantial Bodily Harm.
On June 16th, Lillian Delores Reinhart, 34 of Montrose was arrested in Montrose on a charge of Neglect or Endangerment of a Child.
On June 16th, Michael Gregory Sauer, 29 of St Paul was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 2nd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.
On June 17th, Altravien Za’Kedrian James Eaglin, 18 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 2nd Degree Assault.
On June 17th, Brandon Jay Harrington, 38 of Elk River was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On June 17th, Mekender Keith Jordet, 30 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 4th Degree DWI.
On June 18th, Michael Richard Ludowese, 41 of Litchfield was arrested in Waverly on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On June 18th, Brent Allen Moist, 50 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree DWI.
On June 19th, Penny Lynn Gibbs, 54 of Hanover was arrested in Albertville on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI.
On June 19th, Scott Monroe Haugen, 59 of Fargo, ND was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On June 19th, Antoine Raymone Killing, 44 of Kimball was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for Predatory Offender Knowingly Fails to Register.
On June 19th, Aziel Palacios Estudillo, 27 of St Michael was arrested in St Mic
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.