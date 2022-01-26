On January 17, Adam Dale Fosdick, 37, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault by strangulation.
On January 17, Robert James Batzel, 36, of South Haven, was arrested in Maple Lake on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On January 18, Candace Marie Ring, 46, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On January 18, James Betteh Flomo, 24, of Fargo, ND, was arrested in Clay County on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On January 18, Christine Michelle Erickson, 56, of Waverly, was arrested in Waverly on the charge of domestic assault.
On January 18, Matthew Ray Thurman, 28, of Becker, was arrested in Meeker County on Wright County warrants for false information to law enforcement and vehicle registration violations.
On January 19, Lamel Donte Montgomery, 31, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Howard Lake on Wright County and Hennepin County warrants for driving after revocation violations.
On January 19, Justin James Schultz, 33, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Hennepin County warrant for theft.
On January 19, Evan Anthony Walker, 19, of Sauk Centre, was arrested in Sherburne County on the charge of receiving stolen property.
On January 20, Kyle Francis Donlan, 32, of Otsego, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for disorderly conduct violations.
On January 20, Christopher Jon Sack, 43, of Elk River, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of violation of a harassment restraining order.
On January 20, Ashely Kaye Zachary, 21, of Mound, was arrested in Delano on the charge of domestic assault.
On January 21, Michelle Mercedes Parham, 31, of St. Paul, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 4th degree assault violations.
On January 21, Marques Deshawn Tate, 40, of St. Paul, was arrested in Steele County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On January 21, Jamaul Leland Creasey, 33, of Anoka, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of domestic assault.
On January 21, Kevon Deon Williams Hawkins, 27, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Hennepin County warrant for DWI.
On January 21, Jason Edward Carson, 41, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on the charge of 3rd degree burglary.
On January 21, Raymond George Young, 26, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On January 21, Daniel Eugene Degrote, 41, of Buffalo, was arrested Buffalo on the charge of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On January 21, Andrew Karl Hanson, 52, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On January 21, Zachary Steven Ahrens, 29, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for domestic assault violations.
On January 22, Seth James Storkamp, 42, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.
On January 23, Philip Brandon Lundeen, 32, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Annandale on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On January 23, Cante Lyn Ann Marie LaBlanc, 23, of Morton, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of possession of shoplifting gear and Kandiyohi County and Yellow Medicine County warrants for 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance.
