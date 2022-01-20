On January 10, Danielle Raney Ford, 31, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for violation of a domestic abuse no contact order and a Benton County warrant for 3rd degree sale of a controlled substance.
On January 10, Deandre Jamil Barnes, 29, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On January 10, Mallori Christine Tichy, 31, of Bloomington, was arrested in Scott County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On January 10, Jordan Decker Hauan, 21, of Big Lake, was arrested in Sherburne County on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On January 10, David Michael Pennoyer, 53, of St. Michael, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On January 11, Adam Joseph Jeske, 40, of Buffalo, was arrested in Sherburne County on the charge of domestic assault.
On January 11, Austin Steven Alama, 25, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on Wright County warrants for violation of a domestic abuse no contact order and a domestic assault violation.
On January 11, Mark Ryan Pearson, 44, of Oak Grove, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On January 11, Kerry Leroy Nystrom, 27, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Dakota County on Wright County warrants for theft, traffic regulations and drug violations and a Clay County warrant for theft.
On January 11, James Touy Becker, 45, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on Wright County warrants for false information to law enforcement and drug violations.
On January 11, Corine Angela Kirmeier, 30, of Waite Park, was arrested in Stearns County on Wright County warrants for theft and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Sherburne County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On January 11, Gerald Lamont Bland, 27, of Coon Rapids, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On January 11, Jaclyn Marie Gaffaney, 37, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Maple Lake on the charge of domestic assault.
On January 11, Jenny Ah-Young Shin, 22, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On January 11, Thomas John Rasmussen, 39, no permanent address, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of theft, a Hennepin County warrant for theft and a Sherburne County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On January 11, Xavier Jerome Buckhanan, 46, of St. Paul, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 1st degree sale of a controlled substance.
On January 12, David Lee Moren, 46, no permanent address, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for financial transaction card fraud and an Anoka County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On January 12, Yusniel Cala-Gutierrez, 37, of St. Paul, was arrested in Goodhue County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree assault violations.
On January 12, Blake John Thompson, 27, of Plymouth, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On January 12, Daniel Allen Niemann, 41, of Maple Grove, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 1st degree sale and 1stdegree possession of a controlled substance.
On January 12, Michael James Bruski, 45, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Washington County warrant for 3rd degree burglary.
On January 12, Anna Lynn Finckbone, 39, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 1st degree sale and 1stdegree possession of a controlled substance.
On January 12, William Bill Vincent, 20, of Maple Grove, was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County warrant for simple robbery violations.
On January 12, Kaylee Lynn Swartzer, 34, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On January 13, Samson Dean Weinzetl, 31, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On January 13, Jerry Dean Austin, 62, of Forest Lake, was arrested in Washington County on a Wright County warrant for 1st degree sale of a controlled substance violation.
On January 13, Ricky Lawrence Dalbec, 54, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Howard Lake on a Wright County warrant for fleeing law enforcement violations.
On January 13, Vang Yang, 24, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Rockford on the charges of receiving stolen property, 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, obstruction of legal process and introduction of contraband into a jail.
On January 15, Robert Conrad Schumm, 39, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On January 15, Zachary Steven Ahrens, 29, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Howard Lake on Wright County warrants for receiving stolen property and domestic assault violations.
On January 15, Bryon Paul Miennert, 58, of Plymouth, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of criminal vehicular operation.
On January 15, David Franklin Bentley, 35, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Clearwater on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for interference with 911 call violations.
On January 16, Dale John LaFave, 52, of Maple Lake, was arrested in South Haven on Wright County warrants for 2nddegree burglary, 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and explosive incendiary device violations.
On January 16, Joel Craig Bolstad, 61, of Delano, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On January 16, Dustin Nels Gustafson, 37, of Cokato, was arrested in Cokato Township on the charge of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct.
On January 16, Nicholas Ryan Loken, 29, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of violation of a no contact order and Wright County warrants for simple robbery and domestic assault violations.
