• Megan Marcel Minnick, 38, of Becker, was arrested in Monticello on Wright County warrants for identity theft violations.
• Jerad Alan Pierskalla, 31, of Sauk Rapids, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of fleeing law enforcement.
• Gary Hans Rasmussen, 47, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.
• Matthew Gregory Lepowsky, 37, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Zachary Lynn Pointer, 28, of Maple Grove, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
• Jordan Lee Wrona, 29, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
• Jacyln Maree Hemingsen, 30, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 2nd degree DWI test refusal.
• Kristi Lyn McEachern, 48, of Monticello, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
• Paula Michelle Landry, 36, of Albertville, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.
• Cody Lee Reberg, 27, of Clearwater, was arrested in Silver Creek Township on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct violations.
• Brett Steven Lewis, 37, of Clearwater, was arrested in Silver Creek Township on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
• Jordan Enrique Przybylinski, 22, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for liquor consumption under 21 violations.
• Alexander Paul Diehl, 24, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of domestic assault by strangulation and 5th degree assault.
• Tara Lynn Lawrence, 24, of Blaine, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
