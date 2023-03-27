Amundson, William John, age 47, of ANOKA, sentenced on 03/23/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Harassment; Restraining Order - Violate and knows of temporary or restraining order and sentenced to Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Anderson, Sara Jean, age 35, of HOFFMAN, sentenced on 03/17/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to confinement 17 months, stayed for 1 day, credit for 323 days’ time served.
Berg, Daniel James, age 21, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 03/23/23 for (1) Domestic Assault- Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another and sentenced to confinement 90 days.
Blaeser, Robert Thomas, age 65, of CIRCLE PINES, sentenced on 03/22/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 353 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 12 days, probation 2 years supervised. Conditions include Cognitive skill training, No mood-altering chemicals, No same or similar, Random testing, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments, Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency; (2) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance and sentenced to confinement 90 days, 78 days stayed for 1 year, must serve 12 days, probation 2 years supervised. Conditions include same as listed above.
Dynan, John Timothy, age 51, of ELK RIVER, sentenced on 03/21/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours and sentenced to confinement 36 months and fine 50.00.
Eggen, Brandon Daniel, age 23, of MILACA, sentenced on 03/23/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to confinement 30 days.
Ellis, Ethan Derek, age 22, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 03/21/23 for (1) Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling and sentenced to a stay of imposition, confinement 113 days, probation 5 years supervised. Conditions include Chemical dependency evaluation/treatment, Cognitive skill training, Complete diagnostic assessment, Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, Give a DNA sample when directed, No contact with victim(s), No mood-altering chemicals-use or possession, No same or similar, Pay restitution, Random testing, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed, Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency.
Ellis, Ethan Derek, age 22, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 03/21/23 for (1) Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling and sentenced to a stay of imposition, confinement 114 days, probation 5 years supervised. Conditions include Chemical dependency evaluation/treatment, Cognitive skill training, Complete diagnostic
assessment, Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, Give a DNA sample when directed, No contact with victim(s), No mood-altering chemicals-use or possession, No same or similar, Pay restitution, Random testing, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed, Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency.
Ellis, Ethan Derek, age 22, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 03/21/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to a stay of imposition, confinement 115 days, probation 3 years supervised. Conditions include Chemical dependency evaluation/treatment, Cognitive skill training, Complete diagnostic assessment, Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, Give a DNA sample when directed, No mood-altering chemicals, No same or similar, Random testing, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed Contact agent as directed, Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency.
Ellis, Ethan Derek, age 22, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 03/21/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to a stay of imposition, confinement 117 days, probation 3 years supervised. Conditions include Chemical dependency evaluation/treatment, Cognitive skill training, Complete diagnostic assessment, Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, Give a DNA sample when directed, No same or similar, Random testing, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed Contact agent as directed, Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency.
Gibbs, Penny Lynn, age 55, of HANOVER, sentenced on 03/23/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 360 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 5 days, probation 2 years supervised, fine 200.00. Conditions include No alcohol/controlled substance use or possession with the exception of prescribed medications, No same or similar, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments.
Grangroth, Dominick Joseph, age 28, of HOWARD LAKE, sentenced on 03/22/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours and sentenced to confinement 36 months, stayed for 7 years, must serve 60 days, probation 7 years supervised. Conditions include Cooperate with searches, Driver improvement clinic Give a DNA sample when directed, No alcohol/controlled substance use or possession with the exception of prescribed medications, No use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, Random testing, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments.
Halloran, Jeannine Elizabeth, age 43, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 03/21/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Refuse to submit to chemical test; Breath or test refusal or failure and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 363 days stayed for 1 year, must serve 2 days, probation 1 year supervised, fine 200.00. Conditions include Cognitive skill training, Driver improvement clinic, No mood-altering chemicals, No same or similar, Random testing, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments.
Harwell, Victoria Eileen, age 30, of MINNEAPOLIS, sentenced on 03/20/23 for (1) Receiving Stolen Property and sentenced to confinement 365 days, stayed for 2 years, probation 2 years supervised, fine 50.00. Conditions include Cognitive skill training, No same or similar, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed Reply promptly to any communications, Pay restitution.
