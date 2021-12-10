Aksamit, Brian Richard, age 44, of St. Cloud, sentenced 11/18/21 for Misdemeanor Violation of a No Contact Order to 3 days jail, pay $85 surcharges.
Blumenthal, Joseph David, age 34, of Monticello, sentenced on 11/18/21 for Gross Misdemeanor DWI to 365 days jail, $150 fine; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $150 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Corr-Borell, Molly Kathleen, age 38, of Annandale, sentenced on 11/30/21 for Gross Misdemeanor DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 365 days, $2,700 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, follow all recommendations from treatment program, remain medically compliant, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, serve 16 hours community service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Davis, Jennifer Lee, age 43, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 11/29/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Counterfeiting of Currency to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 242 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 123 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, undergo a mental health evaluation and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Delano, Lori Jean, age 49, of Mina, South Dakota, sentenced on 11/18/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Refusal to Submit to Testing to 365 days jail, $150 fine; 362 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $150 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 27 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Gifford, Scott Dale, age 29, of Annandale, sentenced on 11/30/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Refusal to Submit to Testing to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 364 days, $2,700 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 1 day jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, serve 28 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Gray, James Gerald, age 27, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 12/08/21 for Felony Theft to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, cooperate with search of person, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, obtain permission before leaving the state, pay restitution, complete cognitive skill training, complete 3 days of community service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Gueningsman, Gary Andrew, age 62, of Delano, sentenced on 11/29/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Violation of No Contact Order to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 360 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 5 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, remain medically compliant, have no contact with victim, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to probable cause testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Hertzog, Joseph Arthur, age 24, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 12/07/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Criminal Damage to Property in the Third Degree to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 365 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, participate in Wright County Decision Points Program, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, stay out of Monticello Holiday Station Stores, pay restitution, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Kugan, Jason David, age 31, of Bayport, sentenced on 12/08/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Theft to 19 months prison.
McMorris, Jasani Leara, age 21, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 12/08/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 141 days jail, pay $75 surcharges, provide DNA sample, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Moreno, Gabriel Dante, age 39, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 11/19/21 for Felony Theft to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 60 days jail, obtain permission before leaving the state, pay restitution, cooperate with search of person, residence, workplace and property, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, provide DNA sample, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, complete cognitive skill training if recommended by probation agent, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Norton, Tyler Austin, age 20, of Monticello, sentenced on 12/06/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Burglary in the Third Degree to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution, serve 10 days sentence to service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Quast, Jeffrey Allen, age 43, of Clearwater, sentenced on 11/19/21 for Gross Misdemeanor DWI to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 363 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, serve 28 days on electronic home monitoring, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, continue to work mental health worker, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Somers, Sergey James, age 30, of Zimmerman, sentenced on 11/19/21 for Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 133 days jail.
Urbanski, William James, age 38, of Cottage Grove, sentenced on 11/30/21 for Gross Misdemeanor DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 358 days, $3,000 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 7 days jail, pay restitution, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, attend MADD panel, serve 45 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Vasquez, Marco Antonio, age 23, of Albertville, sentenced on 11/18/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Refusal to Submit to Testing to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 50 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Whitelaw, Jamell Earl, age 24, of Big Lake, sentenced on 12/08/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, pay $75 surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, serve 30 days on electronic home monitoring, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.