Accardo-Rainey, Dimitri Lamar, age 29, of St. Cloud, sentenced 12/29/21 for Felony Fleeing a Peace Officer to a stay of execution for three years on conditions of probation, serve 45 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Cameron, Marcus Louis, age 23, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 12/21/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Interfere with a 911 Call to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 355 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no contact with victim, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, complete a domestic violence program and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Carpio De Jesus, Sory Argeliz, age 29, of Long Prairie, sentenced on 12/20/21 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $100 fine; 90 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, complete 40 hours community service, pay restitution, complete a Leve I driving program and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Donovan, Amanda Elizabeth, age 32, of Elk River, sentenced on 12/22/21 for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct to 90 days jail; 88 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Frans, Matthew David, age 34, of Waverly, sentenced on 12/29/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Violation of a No Contact Order to 89 days jail.
Kruck, Travis Lee, age 34, of Buffalo, sentenced on 12/27/21 for Felony First Degree DWI to 46 months prison.
Lindholm, Kelly Gene, age 63, of Winsted, sentenced on 12/15/21 for Felony Violation of Harassment/Restraining Order to a stay of imposition for two years on conditions of probation, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, obtain permission before leaving the state, provide DNA sample, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, complete cognitive skill training, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Martinez, Jose, age 58, of St. Paul, sentenced on 12/21/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Refusal to Submit to Testing to 365 days jail; 329 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 36 days jail, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Meyer, Pamela Lynn, age 57, of Monticello, sentenced on 12/22/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $75 public defendant co-payment, serve 45 days on electronic home monitoring, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, undergo a mental health evaluation and follow all recommendations, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Pettis, Myles Alden Egor, age 20, of East Bethel, sentenced on 12/17/21 for Felony Violent Threats to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 56 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, complete an anger management program and follow all recommendations, have no indecent conduct, have no contact with victim, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Sapp, Daniel Todd, age 27, of Howard Lake, sentenced on 12/07/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, complete cognitive skill training, pay restitution, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, obtain permission before leaving the state, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Webber, David Michael, age 52, of Monticello, sentenced on 12/29/21 for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days jail, $50 fine; 88 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, complete an anger management program and follow all recommendations, have no contact with victim or victim’s family, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Wiese, Johnathan Arlo, age 22, of Annandale, sentenced on 12/23/21 for Felony Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Fourth Degree to a stay of imposition for thirty years on conditions of probation, serve 60 days jail, pay $510 fine, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo sex offender treatment and follow all recommendations, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, submit to a polygraph, have no use or possession of pornography, report all internet capable devices to probation agent, have no use of social networking, sex lines or dating services, stay out of establishments where adult entertainment is the primary means of business, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, obtain permission before leaving the state, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
