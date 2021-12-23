Anderson, Jodi Lee, age 50, of Robbinsdale, sentenced on 12/21/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 100 days jail.
Caskey, Sylvia Jocelyn, age 30, of Willmar, sentenced on 12/21/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Check Forgery to 226 days jail.
Durbin, Anthony Nathanial, age 27, of Monticello, sentenced on 12/17/21 for Felony First Degree Refusal to Submit to Testing to 57 months prison, provide DNA sample.
Henry, Jeffrey Bruce, age 58, of Annandale, sentenced on December 16, 2021, for Gross Misdemeanor Driving After Cancellation to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 365 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, pay $100 fine, complete 5 days of community service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Ingram, Matthew Douglas, age 35, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 12/20/21 for Misdemeanor Theft to 90 days jail.
Johnson, Zachary Allen, age 34, of Albertville, sentenced on 12/08/21 for Misdemeanor Violation of an Order for Protection to 79 days jail.
Jones, Aerial Josette, age 24, of Mankato, sentenced on 12/15/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Criminal Vehicular Operation to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 359 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 6 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, serve 30 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
King, Dwayne Anthony, age 27, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 12/09/21 for Felony Simple Robbery to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 13 days jail, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, complete cognitive skill training, pay restitution, complete 40 hours community service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Klingelhoets, Alan Arthur, age 53, of Delano, sentenced on 12/17/21 for Disorderly Conduct to $90 fine.
Kromroy, Kurt William, age 44, of Mankato, sentenced on 12/09/21 for Gross Misdemeanor DWI to 365 days jail, $900 fine; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $900 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level I driving program and follow all recommendations, attend MADD Panel, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Krugerud, Jessica Marie, age 29, of Blaine, sentenced on 12/15/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Refusal to Submit to Testing to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, pay $75 public defender co-payment, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation if have a positive test, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, serve 28 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Miller, Jesse David, age 40, of Monticello, sentenced on 12/09/21 for Misdemeanor Violation of a No Contact Order to 90 days jail; 89 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 1 day jail, pay $85 surcharges, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Milligan, Troy Eugene, age 50, of Moorhead, sentenced on 12/14/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Refusal to Submit to Testing to 365 days jail.
Mitchell, Richard Allen, age 27, of Cokato, sentenced on 12/10/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 335 days stayed for three years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 60 days on electronic home monitoring, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Parson, Corey Allen, age 38, of Howard Lake, sentenced on 12/17/21 for Felony Burglary in the First Degree to a stay of execution for ten years on conditions of probation, serve 180 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, have no contact with victim or victim’s residence, abide by any outstanding no contact order, pay restitution, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Warren, Marcus Eugene, age 37, of Maplewood, sentenced on 12/16/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Criminal Vehicular Homicide to 110 days jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.