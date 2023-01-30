Anderson, Ethan Marvin, age 23, of LITCHFIELD, sentenced on 01/26/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to confinement 19 years.
Anderson, Ethan Marvin, age 23, of LITCHFIELD, sentenced on 01/26/23 for (1) Theft-By Swindle and sentenced to confinement 17 months.
Anderson, Ethan Marvin, age 23, of LITCHFIELD, sentenced on 01/26/23 for (1) Theft-By Swindle and sentenced to confinement 19 months.
Burgess, Justyn Lamont, age 37, of MINNEAPOLIS, sentenced on 01/26/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Refuse to submit to chemical test; Breath or test refusal or failure and sentenced to confinement 90 days, fine 250.00. Conditions include Driver improvement clinic, No same or similar, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments, 40 hours of Adult community work service.
Dimond, Shannon Marie, age 41, of ST. PAUL, sentenced on 01/20/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Forgery and sentenced to confinement 10 days.
Dimond, Shannon Marie, age 41, of ST. PAUL, sentenced on 01/20/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours and sentenced to confinement 10 days and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Effertz, Shelby Ann, age 25, of DELANO, sentenced on 01/24/23 for (1) Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 318 days stayed for 1 year, must serve 47 days, probation 1 year supervised. Conditions include Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer's Intervention Program, Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, Do not possess or use alcohol or controlled substances with the exception of prescribed medication, random testing, Domestic No Contact (DANCO); (2) Drugs-5th Degree Controlled Substance- Sale or Possession and sentenced to confinement 47 days, probation 3 years supervised and other conditions listed above.
Ernst, Jessi Lee, age 46, of MINNEAPOLIS, sentenced on 01/24/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours and sentenced to Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Freichels, Samantha Ann, age 23, of CRYSTAL, sentenced on 01/25/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent and sentenced to confinement 21 days.
Lajoie, Gregory Lee, age 60, of CLEARWATER, sentenced on 01/24/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Refuse to submit to chemical test; Breath or test refusal or failure and sentenced to confinement 365 days 335 days stayed for 4 years, must serve 30 days, probation 4 years supervised, fine 300.00. Conditions include No
same or similar, Random testing, Remain law-abiding, No possession or use of alcohol or controlled substances with the exception of prescribed medications, 90 days of electronic alcohol monitoring, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments.
Larry, Marvin Cinque, age 48, of VICTORVILLE, sentenced on 01/20/23 for (1) Aid/Abet Financial Transaction Card Fraud-Use Forged and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 363 days stayed for 1 year, must serve 2 days, probation 1 year supervised, fine 50.00. Conditions include No same or similar, Remain law-abiding.
Meckle, Gary Lee, age 31, of ANNANDALE, sentenced on 01/24/23 for (1) Violent Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk and sentenced to stay of imposition, confinement 19 days, probation 5 years supervised, fine 100.00. Conditions include Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer's Intervention Program, Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, Give a DNA sample when directed, No alcohol/controlled substance use or possession With the exception of prescribed medications, No same or similar, Random testing, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments.
Omwega, Edwin Mogire, age 37, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 01/24/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Traffic - DWI - Refuse to submit to chemical test; Breath or test refusal or failure and sentenced to confinement 30 days.
Pointer, Zachary Lynn, age 30, of MAPLE GROVE, sentenced on 01/26/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order – Misdemeanor and sentenced to confinement 20 days.
Reemts, Tyler Ray, age 37, of SAINT MICHAEL, sentenced on 01/25/23 for (1) Drugs - 3rd Degree - Sale - Narcotic and sentenced to confinement 60 days, probation 20 years supervised, fine 500.00. Conditions include Chemical dependency evaluation/treatment, Cognitive skill training, Complete diagnostic assessment, Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, Give a DNA sample when directed, No alcohol/controlled substance use or possession With the exception of prescribed medications, No same or similar, Pay restitution an amount to be determined by agent within 60 days, Random testing, Remain law-abiding, Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency.
Roberts, Ryenn Lee, age 27, of MINNEAPOLIS, sentenced on 01/24/23 for (1) Drugs - 3rd Degree - Possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin and sentenced to confinement 34 months. Conditions include Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, Give a DNA sample when directed.
Roberts, Ryenn Lee, age 27, of MINNEAPOLIS, sentenced on 01/24/23 for (1) Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent and sentenced to confinement 17 months. Conditions include Pay restitution.
Rosenthal, David Solomon Walker, age 41, of NEW HOPE, sentenced on 01/24/23 for (1) Violent Threats- Reckless Disregard Risk and sentenced to confinement 26 months, stayed for 5 years, probation 5 years supervised. Conditions include Chemical dependency evaluation/treatment Including aftercare, Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer's Intervention Program, Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, Domestic No Contact (DANCO), Give a DNA sample when directed, No alcohol/controlled substance use or possession With the exception of prescribed medications, No contact with victim(s)
