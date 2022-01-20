Bollmann, Tara Lyn, age 37, of St. Paul, sentenced on 01/10/22 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 14 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Carter, Dante Kenneth-Chris, age 27, of Rush City, sentenced on 01/03/22 for Misdemeanor Assault in the Fifth Degree to 90 days jail, pay restitution.
Forpahl, Jake Randall, age 28, of Buffalo, sentenced on 01/11/22 for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 87 days, $900 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, pay $75 public defender co-payment, undergo counseling and follow all recommendations, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Grieger, Robert Eugene, age 60, of Annandale, sentenced on 12/10/21 for Felony Financial Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, pay $75 surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, provide DNA sample, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, complete a chemical dependency treatment program and follow all recommendations, pay restitution, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Hammer, Charles Donald Russell, age 41, of Buffalo, sentenced on 01/10/22 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 233 days jail, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, provide DNA sample, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, complete a treatment program and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Harris, Michelle Marie, age 39, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 01/20/22 for Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 351 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 14 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Johnson, Joseph Lawrence, age 29, of Clear Lake, sentenced on 01/05/22 for Felony Assault in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 120 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, complete an anger management program and follow all recommendations, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. The charge of Felony Violation of a No Contact Order was dismissed.
Miller, Alaina Lynn, age 34, of St. Paul, sentenced on 01/10/22 Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 365 days jail; 330 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 35 days jail, pay $5.00 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Oliver, Martin Keith, age 51, of Brooklyn Center, sentenced 01/10/22 for Disorderly Conduct to $50 fine plus surcharges.
Rutherford, Matthew James, age 40, of Anoka, sentenced on 01/05/22 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 115 days jail.
Schliesman, Morgan Elizabeth, age 31, of Montrose, sentenced on 12/29/21 for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days jail, $100 fine; 89 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 1 day jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Sistrunk, Arthur Lee, age 48, of Brooklyn Park, sentenced on 01/10/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Counterfeiting of Currency to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 362 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution, have no same or similar violations.
Smith, Creed Alan, age 46, of Hermantown, sentenced on 01/05/22 for Felony Violation of Harassment/Restraining Order to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 90 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, complete a domestic abuse program and follow all recommendations, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain medically compliant, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
