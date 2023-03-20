Sentenced by the Wright County Court For the Week of March 13,March 23, 2023
Abdi, Usama Farhan, age 25, of MINNEAPOLIS, sentenced on 03/10/23 for (1) Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent and sentenced to confinement 13 months, fine 50.00 and Pay restitution.
Anderson, Sara Jean, age 35, of HOFFMAN, sentenced on 03/13/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to confinement 17 months.
Hans, Anthony Joseph, age 38, of MINNEAPOLIS, sentenced on 03/13/23 for (1) Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 310 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 55 days, probation 2 years supervised, fine 100.00. Conditions include No same or similar, Pay restitution, Remain law-abiding.
Johnson, Dayshon Devon, age 24, of BLAINE, sentenced on 03/15/23 for (1) Giving Peace Officer False Name-of Another Person and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 343 days stayed for 1 year, must serve 22 days, probation 1 year unsupervised, fine 50.00.
Peterson, Michael Allen, age 59, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 03/10/23 for (1) Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 354 days stayed for 1 year, must serve 11 days, probation 1 year supervised, fine 50.00. Conditions include Comply with Ignition Interlock Program and No same or similar.
Tennin, Tamorris Laron, age 28, of MINNEAPOLIS, sentenced on 03/16/23 for (1) Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - within 10 years of previous conviction and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 337 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 28 days, probation 2 years supervised, fine 50.00. Conditions include Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer's Intervention Program, Domestic No Contact (DANCO), No assault, No use or possession of anything mood altering, No violations of an Order for Protection Harassment Restraining Order, or Domestic Abuse No Contact Order, Random testing, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments.
