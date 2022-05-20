Arnold, Jody Lynn, age 55, of Maple Lake, sentenced on 05/17/2022, Gross Misdemeanor DWI -Operate a Motor Vehicle Under Insurance of Alcohol, sentenced to 365 days jail and $3000 fine, all jail stayed for two years supervised probation under the following conditions, pay $100 fine, report to agent, attend a MADD impact panel, attend a support program, Electronic Alcohol Home Monitoring for 30 days, and random testing.
Coolen, Coy Thomas, age 26, of Buffalo, sentenced on 05/12/2022, Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Abuse No Contact Order Violate No Contact Order within 10 years of previous conviction, serve 60 days jail, supervised probation for three years and abide by Domestic No Contact Order, no violations of an OFP, HRO, or DANCO. No use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, cooperate with agent, and obtain a psych assessment and participate in a long term domestic abuse program.
D’Heilly, Nykolas Edward, age 23, of Annandale, sentenced on 05/09/2022, Felony Assault in the Third Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 43 days jail, provide DNA sample, complete an anger management program, and follow all recommendations, undergo a psychiatric evaluation, and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations, abide by Domestic No Contact (DANCO). The charge of Gross Misdemeanor Damage to Property Third Degree sentenced to serve 43 days jail.
Faricy, Joseph Robert, age 29, of Ham Lake, sentenced on 05/03/2022, Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct, placed on supervised probation for 1 year, pay a $50 fine, no same or similar and continue with treatment and aftercare plan.
Hanson, Benjamin Zachary, age 46, of Montrose, Felony conviction of Possession Ammo/Any Firearm – conviction or adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence. Sentenced on 05/17/2022 with the following conditions, serve 180 days jail, supervised probation for 10 years, remain law abiding, cooperate with agent, pay a $50 fine plus fees and surcharges, give a DNA sample, no use or possession of firearms or ammunition, no use or possession go alcohol or controlled substances with random testing, and must obtain permission from agent before leaving the state. Concurrent with probation violation for Felony Third Degree drug possession, serve 180 days jail.
Hanson, Julie Ann-Marie, age 48, of Edina, sentenced on 05/13/2022, Felony Possession of Shoplifting Gear, sentenced to a stay of imposition, placed on supervised probation for three years with the following conditions, serve 19 days jail, community work service for 10 days, cooperate with agent, supply a DNA sample, no use or possession of alcohol or drug with random testing, complete mental health evaluation and completed DBT. Sentenced for Probation Violation for Gross Misdemeanor – Fifth Degree - Drug Possession, sentenced to serve 19 days jail.
Hickman, Joseph Allen, age 35, of Chaska, sentenced on 05/19/2022, for probation violation of Gross Misdemeanor Receiving Stolen Property, sentenced to 90 days house arrest without alcohol monitor.
Hoffmeister, Adam Lee, age 49, of Rush City, sentenced on 05/18/2022, Felony Violate No Contact Order -within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions. Sentenced to 30 months prison and supply a DNA sample, concurrent.
Hauan, Jordan Decker, age 21, of Big Lake, sentenced on 05/04/2022, Felony Fifth Degree Drug Possession, stay of imposition, sentenced to 20 days in jail, on supervised probation for two years with the following conditions, pay $150 fine, keep contact with agent, remain law abiding, no use or possession of alcohol or drugs with random testing, supply a DNA sample, do no use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, complete a mental health evaluation, and a chemical dependency evaluation.
Hudalla, Katlyn Cheryl, age 26, of Lake City, sentenced on 05/04/2022, Felony Fifth Degree Drug Possession, sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison.
Johnson, Joseph David, age 41, of Big Lake, sentenced on 05/16/2022 for Gross Misdemeanor Driving after cancellation, $50 fine to remain law-abiding and not same or similar offenses.
Keen, Justin Anthony, age 33, of Coon Rapids, sentenced on 05/18/2022 for Gross Misdemeanor DWI for Third Degree Driving While Impaired, sentenced for 2 year supervised probation with the following conditions, pay $200 fine with surcharges and fees, cooperate with agent, no use or possession or any alcohol or controlled substances with random testing, comply with ignition interlock program, complete a chemical dependency evaluation.
Keskey, Owen Kenneth, age 22, of Zimmerman, sentenced on 05/13/2022, Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct – Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, supervised probation for one year, pay $385 fine and fees, remain law abiding, no use or possession of alcohol or controlled substances and submit to probable cause testing.
Larson, Cody Jay, age 33, of Anoka, sentenced on 05/11/2022 for Misdemeanor Domestic Abuse No Contact Order – Violate No Contact Order, sentenced to 90 days jail.
Lewis, Lucas Edward, age 33, of Rice Lake Wisconsin, sentenced on 05/11/2022 for Felony Simple Robbery. Sentenced as a stay of imposition, to serve 161 days jail, 5 years’ probation with the following conditions, pay $50 fine with surcharges and restitution, remain law abiding, remain contact with agent, supple a DNA sample, complete a chemical assessment, no use or possession of alcohol or drugs with random testing, and complete a mental health evaluation.
Martin, Brian Thomas, age 49, of Brainerd, sentenced on 05/11/2022, Felony Fifth Degree - Drug Possession, sentenced to a stay of imposition, serve 60 days jail, pay a fine of $50, on supervised probation for 5 years on the following conditions, remain law abiding, cooperate with agent, give a DNA sample, no use or possession of firearms, no use of alcohol or drugs with random testing, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, and do not vote or register to vote.
Melchert, Randy Lloyd, age 62, of Winsted, sentenced on 05/18/2022 Gross Misdemeanor DWI for Third Degree Driving While Impaired, serve 6 days jails, under 3 years supervised probation, with the following conditions, remain law-abiding, report to agent, no use or possession of alcohol or controlled substance with random testing, complete treatment, attend a support group, concurrent/consecutive.
Mell, Andrew Kenneth, age 26, of Maple Grove, sentenced on 05/05/2022 for Possess Ammo/Any Firearm, sentenced to the following conditions, remain law abiding, report to agent, no use or possession of firearms, ammunition or explosives, no mood-altering chemicals, random testing, complete a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations.
Nowak, Steven James, age 51, of Montrose, sentenced on 08/15/2021 for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct – Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, sentenced to one-year supervised probation, remain law abiding, no same or similar and report to agent.
Patterson, Jeffrey Cole, age 34, of St. Paul, sentenced on 05/13/2022 for Felony Receiving Stolen Property to 18 months prison, and pay a $50 fine.
Peirce, Camron Michael, age 36, of Fridley, sentenced on 05/16/2022 for probation violation of Felony Fifth Degree Drug possession, sentenced to 1 year and 1 day in prison.
Petersen, Christopher Todd, age 58, of Belle Plaine, sentenced on 04/28/2022, Gross Misdemeanor DWI, refuse to submit to chemical test or test refusal or failure. 365 days $3000 fine, serve 2 days, pay a $50 fine, supervised probation for two years, remain law abiding, cooperate with agent, no use or possession of alcohol or drugs with random testing, attend a MADD impact panel, complete a level II drive with care program, have no alcohol related offenses, sentence to serve 7 days, and serve 40 hours community work service.
Welcher, William Franklin, age 40, of Faribault, sentenced on 05/19/2022, Probation Violation on Felony Assault – 2nd Degree Dangerous Weapon to 64 days in jail.
