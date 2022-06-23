Listed below are people in the Monticello and Big Lake region sentenced in Wright County District Court. A full listing of every sentencing in the county can be found at www.monticellotimes.com under the public safety heading.
• Demarais, Marc Alan, age 45, of Big Lake, sentenced on 05/27/2022 Felony 5th Degree Drug Possession and Traffic DWI Operate Motor Vehicle – body contains any amount of schedule I/II drugs, serve 90 days jail, supervised probation for 5 years with the following conditions, remain law abiding, give a DNA sample, no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, no use or possession of alcohol or drugs with random testing, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, attend a MADD impact panel, pay a $135 fine.
• Lyons, Cory William, age 33, of Monticello, sentenced on 05/31/2022 Felony Predatory Offender -Knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement, probation violation, sentenced to serve 45 days jail.
• Ostwald, Angela Ann, age 49, of Monticello, sentenced on 05/17/2022, Felony Violate no contact order within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions, sentence is a stay of imposition, serve 61 days jail, supervised probation for 5 years with the following conditions, pay a $50 fine with surcharges, report to agent, no use or possession of firearms, ammunition or explosives, no alcohol or controlled substances with random testing, abide by all HRO, OFP active orders, and continue with metal health programing.
