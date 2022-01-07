Carlson, Erik Lee, age 39, of Zimmerman, sentenced on 01/03/22 for Felony Theft to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 50 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, obtain permission before leaving the state, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Fleming, Adon Michael, age 20, of South Haven, sentenced on 01/04/22 for Felony Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Fourth Degree to a stay of imposition for fifteen years on conditions of probation, serve 148 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property and electronics, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, submit to a polygraph, have no contact with victim or victim’s family, complete a sex offender treatment program and follow all recommendations, continue with therapy and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain medically compliant, have no use or possession of pornography, have no use of any phone sex lines, dating services, social networks or any business where adult entertainment is the primary means of business, register as a predatory offender, obtain permission before leaving the state, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Hanson, Teresa Joann, age 59, of Otsego, sentenced on 01/03/22 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 7 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, obtain permission before leaving the state, follow all recommendations of current treatment program, serve up to 30 days on electronic home monitoring at probation agent’s discretion, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Lamb, Darryl Anthony, age 28, of Rochester, sentenced on 12/21/21 for Felony Theft to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 51 days jail, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, pay restitution, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Lietzau, Brady Allen, age 31, of Darwin, sentenced on 12/23/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 18 months prison.
Moeller, Corey Nicholas, age 32, of Buffalo, sentenced on 01/05/22 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 15 months prison, pay restitution. Sentenced for Felony Check Forgery to 17 months prison, concurrent, pay restitution. Sentenced for Felony Fleeing a Peace Officer to 15 months prison, concurrent. Sentenced for Gross Misdemeanor Counterfeiting of Currency to 365 days jail, concurrent, pay restitution.
Moksness, Jason Scott, age 50, of Elk River, sentenced on 01/05/22 for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 90 days, $800 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Rasmussen, Gary Hans, age 48, of St. Paul Park, sentenced on 12/28/21 for Violent Threats to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 345 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 20 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no contact with victim or victim’s residence, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, undergo an anger management assessment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Rogness, Mary Margaret, age 65, of Big Lake, sentenced on 12/23/21 for Felony Theft to a stay of imposition for ten years on conditions of probation, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution, provide DNA sample, complete 120 hours community service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Schmidt, Lance Nicholas, age 35, of Hudson, Wisconsin, sentenced on 01/03/22 for Probation Violations for Felony Violation of an Order for Protection to 90 days jail.
Servin, Kevin Paul, age 32, of Buffalo, sentenced on 12/28/21 for two counts of Felony Theft by Swindle to a stay of imposition for twenty years on conditions of probation, serve 80 days jail, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leave the state, pay restitution, complete cognitive skill training, serve 30 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Sonenstahl, Logan Timothy, age 20, of St. Michael, sentenced on 01/03/22 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Third Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 12 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, complete 40 hours community service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
