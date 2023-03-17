Abfalter, Tyler Gilbert, age 23, of ANNANDALE, sentenced on 03/07/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 275 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 90 days, probation 2 years supervised. Conditions include Chemical Dependency treatment, No alcohol/controlled substance use or possession With the exception of prescribed medications, No same or similar, Random testing, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments. (2) Traffic - Open bottle law; Possession and sentenced to confinement 90 days.

Achtzener, Joshua Dale, age 34, of MINNEAPOLIS, sentenced on 03/09/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 362 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 3 days, probation 2 years supervised, fine 100.00. Conditions include Cognitive skill training, No mood-altering chemicals No use or possession of alcohol or mood altering chemicals, that are not prescribed by a physician, No same or similar, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments.

Addy, Keith Wesley, age 26, of MAPLE GROVE, sentenced on 03/08/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to a stay of imposition, confinement 15 days, probation 2 years supervised. Conditions include Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, Give a DNA sample when directed, No same or similar, Random testing, Remain law-abiding.

Aho, Thomas Andrew, age 26, of SOUTH HAVEN, sentenced on 03/09/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another and sentenced to confinement 4 days.

Aho, Thomas Andrew, age 26, of SOUTH HAVEN, sentenced on 03/09/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to confinement 1 year and 1 day, stayed for 6 months, must serve 120 days.

Barthel, Tiffany Marie, age 28, of BURTRUM, sentenced on 03/07/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to confinement 15 months, stayed for 3 years, must serve 109 days, probation 3 years supervised. Conditions include Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, Give a DNA sample when directed, No same or similar, Random testing, Remain law-abiding.

Bassett, Sara Ann, age 32, of EAGAN, sentenced on 03/07/23 for (1) Aid and Abet Theft- Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent and sentenced to a stay of imposition, confinement 30 days, probation 2 years supervised. Conditions include Cognitive skill training, Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, Give a DNA sample when directed, No same or similar, Pay restitution, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed.

1 of 10

Braun, Jamie Lee, age 41, NO PERMANENT ADDRESS, sentenced on 03/07/23 for (1) Counterfeiting of currency - Uttering or possessing. and sentenced to confinement 18 months.

 

Carter, Jeffrey Donald, age 45, of ANNANDALE, sentenced on 03/07/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to confinement 19 months, stayed for 2 years, must serve 3 days, probation 3 years supervised. Conditions include Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, Give a DNA sample when directed, No alcohol/controlled substance use or possession with the exception of prescribed medications, No same or similar, Random testing or testing as requested by agent, Remain law-abiding.

Carter, Jeffrey Donald, age 45, of ANNANDALE, sentenced on 03/07/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to stay of imposition, probation 2 years supervised. Conditions include Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, Give a DNA sample when directed, No alcohol/controlled substance use or possession with the exception of prescribed medications, No same or similar, Random testing or testing as directed by agent, Remain law- abiding.

Caucutt, Jeremiah Alan, age 43, of SAINT BONIFACIUS, sentenced on 03/07/23 for (1) Drugs - 2nd Degree - Possess 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine and sentenced to a stay of imposition, confinement 60 days, probation 5 years supervised, fine 150.00. Conditions include Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, Give a DNA sample when directed, No same or similar, Random testing, Remain law-abiding.

Classen, John Albert, age 65, of MAPLE GROVE, sentenced on 03/07/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 345 days stayed fir 2 years, must serve 20 days, probation 2 years supervised, fine 100.00. Conditions include Driver improvement clinic, No alcohol/controlled substance use or possession with the exception of prescribed medications, No same or similar, Random testing, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments.

Coons, Ethan Paul, age 20, of HANOVER, sentenced on 03/08/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Body Contains Any Amount Schedule I/II Drugs - Not Marijuana and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 329 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 36 days, probation 2 years supervised. Conditions include Complete treatment, No alcohol/controlled substance use or possession with the exception of prescribed medications, No same or similar, Random testing, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments, Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency.

Copperthite, Benjamin Daniel, age 39, of ANNANDALE, sentenced on 03/07/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 363 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 2 days, probation 2 years supervised, fine 300.00. Conditions include No mood-altering chemicals, No same or similar, Random testing, Remain law- abiding, Report to Agent as directed Reply promptly to any communications, 40 hours of Adult community work service.

Daud, Abdullahi, age 21, of ST CLOUD, sentenced on 03/03/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Receiving Stolen Property and sentenced to confinement 365 days.

2 of 10

Load comments