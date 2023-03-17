Abfalter, Tyler Gilbert, age 23, of ANNANDALE, sentenced on 03/07/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 275 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 90 days, probation 2 years supervised. Conditions include Chemical Dependency treatment, No alcohol/controlled substance use or possession With the exception of prescribed medications, No same or similar, Random testing, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments. (2) Traffic - Open bottle law; Possession and sentenced to confinement 90 days.
Achtzener, Joshua Dale, age 34, of MINNEAPOLIS, sentenced on 03/09/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 362 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 3 days, probation 2 years supervised, fine 100.00. Conditions include Cognitive skill training, No mood-altering chemicals No use or possession of alcohol or mood altering chemicals, that are not prescribed by a physician, No same or similar, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments.
Addy, Keith Wesley, age 26, of MAPLE GROVE, sentenced on 03/08/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to a stay of imposition, confinement 15 days, probation 2 years supervised. Conditions include Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, Give a DNA sample when directed, No same or similar, Random testing, Remain law-abiding.
Aho, Thomas Andrew, age 26, of SOUTH HAVEN, sentenced on 03/09/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another and sentenced to confinement 4 days.
Aho, Thomas Andrew, age 26, of SOUTH HAVEN, sentenced on 03/09/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to confinement 1 year and 1 day, stayed for 6 months, must serve 120 days.
Barthel, Tiffany Marie, age 28, of BURTRUM, sentenced on 03/07/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to confinement 15 months, stayed for 3 years, must serve 109 days, probation 3 years supervised. Conditions include Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, Give a DNA sample when directed, No same or similar, Random testing, Remain law-abiding.
Bassett, Sara Ann, age 32, of EAGAN, sentenced on 03/07/23 for (1) Aid and Abet Theft- Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent and sentenced to a stay of imposition, confinement 30 days, probation 2 years supervised. Conditions include Cognitive skill training, Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, Give a DNA sample when directed, No same or similar, Pay restitution, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed.
1 of 10
Braun, Jamie Lee, age 41, NO PERMANENT ADDRESS, sentenced on 03/07/23 for (1) Counterfeiting of currency - Uttering or possessing. and sentenced to confinement 18 months.
Carter, Jeffrey Donald, age 45, of ANNANDALE, sentenced on 03/07/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to confinement 19 months, stayed for 2 years, must serve 3 days, probation 3 years supervised. Conditions include Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, Give a DNA sample when directed, No alcohol/controlled substance use or possession with the exception of prescribed medications, No same or similar, Random testing or testing as requested by agent, Remain law-abiding.
Carter, Jeffrey Donald, age 45, of ANNANDALE, sentenced on 03/07/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to stay of imposition, probation 2 years supervised. Conditions include Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, Give a DNA sample when directed, No alcohol/controlled substance use or possession with the exception of prescribed medications, No same or similar, Random testing or testing as directed by agent, Remain law- abiding.
Caucutt, Jeremiah Alan, age 43, of SAINT BONIFACIUS, sentenced on 03/07/23 for (1) Drugs - 2nd Degree - Possess 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine and sentenced to a stay of imposition, confinement 60 days, probation 5 years supervised, fine 150.00. Conditions include Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, Give a DNA sample when directed, No same or similar, Random testing, Remain law-abiding.
Classen, John Albert, age 65, of MAPLE GROVE, sentenced on 03/07/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 345 days stayed fir 2 years, must serve 20 days, probation 2 years supervised, fine 100.00. Conditions include Driver improvement clinic, No alcohol/controlled substance use or possession with the exception of prescribed medications, No same or similar, Random testing, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments.
Coons, Ethan Paul, age 20, of HANOVER, sentenced on 03/08/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Body Contains Any Amount Schedule I/II Drugs - Not Marijuana and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 329 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 36 days, probation 2 years supervised. Conditions include Complete treatment, No alcohol/controlled substance use or possession with the exception of prescribed medications, No same or similar, Random testing, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments, Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency.
Copperthite, Benjamin Daniel, age 39, of ANNANDALE, sentenced on 03/07/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 363 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 2 days, probation 2 years supervised, fine 300.00. Conditions include No mood-altering chemicals, No same or similar, Random testing, Remain law- abiding, Report to Agent as directed Reply promptly to any communications, 40 hours of Adult community work service.
Daud, Abdullahi, age 21, of ST CLOUD, sentenced on 03/03/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Receiving Stolen Property and sentenced to confinement 365 days.
2 of 10
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.