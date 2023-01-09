Blaido, Kirsten Nicole, age 26, of ANOKA, sentenced on 01/04/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to confinement 30 days and Remain / Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Caughey, Shannon Marie, age 40, of ROCKFORD, sentenced on 12/30/22 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to a stay of imposition, confinement 11 days and probation 3 years. Conditions include Cognitive skill training, Cooperate with searches, Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, Give a DNA sample when directed, No use or possession of mood altering chemicals not prescribed by physician, No same or similar, Random testing, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments.
Clark, Aaron Thomas, age 40, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 01/03/23 for (1) Domestic Abuse - Violate Order for Protection-Misdemeanor and sentenced to confinement 90 days, 87 days stayed for 1 year, must serve 3 days, probation 1 year supervised, fine 50.00. Conditions include Cognitive skill training, Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer's Intervention Program, No contact with victim(s) Direct, indirect, or third party, No use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, No violations of an Order for Protection Harassment Restraining Order, or Domestic Abuse No Contact Order, Random testing, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments.
Dibble, Rachel Marie, age 38, of MINNETONKA, sentenced on 01/03/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Refuse to submit to chemical test; Breath or test refusal or failure and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 344 days stayed for 3 years, must serve 21 days, probation 3 years supervised. Conditions include Cognitive skill training, Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, No same or similar, Random testing, Remain law- abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments, Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency.
Drusch, Jonathan Paul, age 30, of WAVERLY, sentenced on 01/04/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours and sentenced to confinement 365 days 363 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 2 days, probation 2 years supervised, fine 100.00. Conditions include Cognitive skill training, Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, Complete a Level II Drive with Care program, No use or possession, including alcohol, that are not prescribed by a Physician, Random testing, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments.
Ficken, Kyle Evan, age 35, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 01/03/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 362 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 3 days, probation 2 years supervised, fine 300.00. Conditions include Cognitive skill training, Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, No same or similar, Random testing, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments and 60 hours of Adult community work service.
Glasgow, Geoffrey Paul, age 38, of BLAINE, sentenced on 01/04/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to confinement 15 months, stayed for 5 years, must serve 55 days, probation 5 years supervised. Conditions include Complete treatment, Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, Give a DNA sample when directed, No alcohol/controlled substance use or possession With the exception of prescribed medications, Random testing, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments; (2) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance and sentenced to confinement 55 days. Conditions include Complete treatment Successfully complete treatment and follow all aftercare recommendations, Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, Give a DNA sample when directed, No alcohol/controlled substance use or possession With the exception of prescribed medications, Random testing, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments.
Hillman, Latrice Yvonne, age 31, of ST PAUL, sentenced on 12/30/22 for (1) Financial Transaction Card Fraud-Use-No Consent and sentenced to confinement, 24 months. Conditions include Give a DNA sample when directed and Pay restitution.
Johnson, Michael Kevin, age 37, of ST MICHAEL, sentenced on 12/30/22 for (1) Domestic Assault-Felony and sentenced to confinement, 21 months, fine 50.00 Conditions include Give a DNA sample when directed.
Kapp, Aaron Michael, age 27, of RAMSEY, sentenced on 01/04/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to confinement 90 days and Complete treatment and follow all recommendations.
Kramer, Nicole Marie, age 38, of OTSEGO, sentenced on 12/30/22 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 361 days stayed for 3 years, must serve 4 days, probation 3 years supervised, fine 50.00. Conditions include Complete Chemical Assessment and follow all recommendations, Complete a Level I Care program, No same or similar, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments.
Long, Jacqueline Lynn, age 42, of OTSEGO, sentenced on 01/03/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 363 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 2 days, probation 2 years supervised. Conditions include Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, Random testing, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments.
Luckhardt, Ryan Gabriel, age 38, of HUTCHINSON, sentenced on 12/30/22 for (1) Burglary-2nd Degree- Dwelling and sentenced to confinement 41 months. Conditions include Give a DNA sample when directed and Pay restitution.
Monson, Levi Sully, age 29, of CLEARWATER, sentenced on 12/30/22 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 361 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 4 days, probation 2 years supervised, fine 100.00. Conditions include Chemical dependency evaluation/treatment Evaluation, No alcohol/controlled substance use or possession With the exception of prescribed medications, No same or similar, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments.
