Alama, Amber Diane, age 21, of Annandale, sentenced on 12/19/19 for Probation Violations for Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree to one year and one day prison. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Aiding an Offender to Avoid Arrest to 365 days jail, concurrent. Sentenced by Judge Tenney.
Anderson, Alex James, age 35, of Montrose, sentenced on 12/17/19 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail; 355 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to probable cause testing, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Davis.
Beier, Russell Lucas, age 32, of Jamestown, North Dakota, sentenced on 12/19/19 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the First Degree to 75 months prison. Sentenced by Judge Davis.
Charest, Thomas Michael, age 39, of Cambridge, sentenced on 12/18/19 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 30 days jail. Sentenced by Judge Davis.
Davis, Gordon John, age 52, of Montrose, sentenced on 12/18/19 for Felony Domestic Assault to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 180 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, provide DNA sample, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Davis.
Haas, Jennifer Elizabeth, age 27, of Waite Park, sentenced on 12/18/19 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 36 days jail. Sentenced by Judge Davis.
Hanson, Russell Wesley, Jr., age 24, of Hopkins, sentenced on 12/19/19 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 98 days jail. Sentenced by Judge Tenney.
Hinson, Hayden McGary, age 26, of Cokato, sentenced on 12/17/19 for Felony Fleeing a Peace Officer to 17 months prison, pay $100 restitution, provide DNA sample. Sentenced by Judge Strand.
Hoikka, Charles Joel, age 28, of Chaska, sentenced on 12/13/19 for Felony Theft to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 33 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle and workplace, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, obtain permission before leaving the state, follow recommendations of chemical dependency evaluation, complete cognitive skill training, pay restitution, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge McPherson.
Homberger, Lucas Michael, age 33, of Buffalo, sentenced on 12/12/19 for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 88 days, $1,000 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, complete an anger management program and follow all recommendations, undergo counseling and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Halsey.
Jackson, Jeremy Lance, age 43, of Buffalo, sentenced on 12/18/19 for Violent Threats to 365 days jail; 305 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 60 days jail, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, provide DNA sample, complete with the Domestic Violence Intensive Supervised Probation program and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. The charges of Misdemeanor Domestic Assault and Violation of a No Contact Order were dismissed. Sentenced by Judge Davis.
Johnson, Kewon Donte, age 29, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 12/16/19 for Probation Violations for Felony Violation of a No Contact Order to 10 days on alcohol monitoring. Sentenced by Judge Strand.
Kittel, Katie Lynn, age 31, of Mounds View, sentenced on 12/18/19 for Gross Misdemeanor Burglary in the Fourth Degree to 365 days jail; 302 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 63 days jail, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, complete cognitive skill training and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Davis.
Koslowski, Julian Alexander, age 30, of Brainerd, sentenced on 12/19/19 for Probation Violations for Felony Check Forgery to 180 days jail. Sentenced by Judge Davis.
Lind-Behrends, Andrew Robert, age 24, of Sartell, sentenced on 12/12/19 for Gross Misdemeanor Violation of a No Contact Order to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 346 days, $1,000 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 19 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, pay $75 public defender co-payment, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, undergo a mental health evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Halsey.
May, Brenda Sue, age 45, of Buffalo, sentenced on 12/17/19 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 28 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Davis.
Myers-Lara, Brittany Rose, age 20, of Monticello, sentenced on 12/17/19 for Probation Violations for Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor to 4 days jail. Sentenced by Judge Davis.
Peters, Benjamin Richard, age 35, of Andover, sentenced on 12/16/19 for Felony Theft to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 96 days, pay $85 surcharges, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, comply with mental health appointments, remain medically compliant, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, pay restitution, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Strand.
Petersdorf, Jean Marie, age 46, of Zimmerman, sentenced on 12/19/19 for Probation Violations for Felony Check Forgery to 72 days jail. Sentenced by Judge Tenney.
Randall, Jason Michael, age 31, of Moose Lake, sentenced on 12/19/19 for Probation Violations for Felony Possession of Shoplifting Gear to 23 months prison. Sentenced by Judge Tenney.
Reyes, Lindsay Marie, age 37, of St. Paul, sentenced on 12/19/19 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, pay $75 public defender co-payment, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill program and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Davis.
Rilea, Katie Ann, age 35, of Montrose, sentenced on 12/19/19 for Misdemeanor Theft to 90 days jail, $100 fine; 89 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 1 day jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, undergo counseling and follow recommendations, pay restitution, provide DNA sample, serve 60 hours community service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Tenney.
Schablin, Tyler Gene, age 30, of Ortonville, sentenced on 12/17/19 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 13 months prison. Sentenced by Judge Strand.
Vomhof, Bryan Douglas, age 39, of Delano, sentenced on 12/18/19 for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct to 9 days jail, $200 fine; 88 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to probable cause testing, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, have no contact with victim, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Strand.
Weeks, Randy Dwaine, age 36, of Big Lake, sentenced on 12/17/19 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 6 days jail. Sentenced by Judge Strand.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.