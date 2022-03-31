Bernstein, Devon Scott, age 22, of Cameron, Wisconsin, sentenced on 03/23/22 for Felony Simple Robbery to a stay of imposition for four years on conditions of probation, serve 152 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, pay restitution, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Crumble Somerson, Maurice Edward, age 33, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 03/29/22 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 90 days jail.
Degel, Jeremy Craig, age 35, of Champlin, sentenced on 03/24/22 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Kessler, Clayton Robert, age 20, of Buffalo, sentenced on 03/28/22 for Felony Burglary in the Second Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 112 days jail, pay $20 fine plus surcharges, obtain permission before leaving the state, provide DNA sample, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Felony Theft to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 103 days jail, concurrent, have no use or possession of firearms, follow above conditions. Sentenced for Felony Burglary in the Second Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 90 days jail, concurrent, pay restitution, follow above conditions.
Perea Hernandez, Antonio De Jesus, age 34, of Little Canada, sentenced on 03/28/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 360 days jail, $50 fine; 282 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 78 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Raymond, Paige Danielle, age 30, of South Haven, sentenced on 03/23/22 for Misdemeanor Violation of a No Contact Order to 90 days jail, $50 fine; 88 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo an anger management assessment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Ryan, Cecelia Marie, age 58, of Delano, sentenced on 03/29/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 361 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, comply with the Intensive Supervision Program and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Schmidt, Dawn Nicole, age 41, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, sentenced on 03/23/22 for Felony Fleeing a Peace Officer to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $75 surcharges, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, follow all recommendations from treatment center, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Felony Assault in the Fourth Degree to a stay of imposition for two years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, concurrent, follow above conditions.
Tregoning, Shawn Conrad, age 31, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 03/25/22 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 18 months prison. Sentenced for Felony Mail Theft to 18 months prison, concurrent, pay restitution.
Wanna, Leo Gilbert, III, age 33, of Mankato, sentenced on 03/24/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Receiving Stolen Property to 365 days jail.
Yanta, Damon Edward, age 43, of Buffalo, sentenced on 03/28/22 for Probation Violations for Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 60 days jail.
Yusuf, Mohamud Mahamad, age 38, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 03/29/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Criminal Damage to Property in the Third Degree to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 365 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution, have no same or similar violations.
