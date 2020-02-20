Aguilar Martines, Josue, age 23, of Savage, sentenced on 02/11/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Fourth Degree to 3 days jail.
Arntson, Jessie Allen Lee, age 36, of Otsego, sentenced on 02/06/20 for Misdemeanor Violation of a No Contact Order to 90 days jail, $300 fine; 86 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, undergo therapy and follow all recommendations, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Bray, William Joseph V, age 34, of Rice, sentenced on 02/10/20 for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 40 days jail.
Cole, Latrell Shantez, age 26, of St. Paul, sentenced on 01/28/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Malicious Punishment of a Child to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 306 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 59 days jail, pay $100 fine plus law library fee, cooperate with Human Services and follow all recommendations, have no contact with victim, complete a domestic abuse program and follow all recommendations, complete a parenting class, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Daniels, Blayde Christopher, age 59, of Monticello, sentenced on 02/06/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 60 days jail. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 60 days jail, concurrent.
Erbes, Scott Nicholas, age 49, of Prior Lake, sentenced on 02/11/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 40 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, obtain permission before leaving the state, follow through with treatment recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Garthe, John Russell, age 44, of Maple Lake, sentenced on 02/05/20 for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 87 days, $900 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, undergo counseling and follow all recommendations, attend a support group and verify attendance, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, provide probation agent with copy of diagnostic assessment with recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Giesen, Simon Theophil, age 38, of Waverly, sentenced on 02/05/20 for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 88 days, $800 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, have no same or similar violations.
Holt, James Michael, age 67, of Monticello, sentenced on 02/06/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 362 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 20 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Holte, Kyle Douglas, age 28, of Howard Lake, sentenced on 02/11/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail; 362 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, serve 27 days on electronic home monitoring, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Johnson, Brian Andrew, age 32, of Ramsey, sentenced on 02/10/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Possession or Sale of Stolen or Counterfeit Check to 245 days jail.
Krugerud, Matthew Alan, age 32, of Bloomington, sentenced on 02/12/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 3 days jail.
McDaniels, Christopher Charles, age 39, of West St. Paul, sentenced on 02/06/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 355 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, attend MADD Panel, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Misdemeanor Possession of Over 1.4 Grams of Marijuana in a Motor Vehicle to 90 days jail; 80 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, concurrent, follow above recommendations.
McEachern, Max Robert, age 32, of Harris, sentenced on 02/06/20 for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 20 days jail.
Merritt, John Steven, age 28, of Annandale, sentenced on 02/10/20 for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 60 days jail.
Nelson, Michael Bruce Jr., age 28, of Clearwater, sentenced on 02/06/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, serve 28 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Orvis, Derrick Cleveland, age 41, of Rochester, sentenced on 02/07/20 for Felony Theft to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 447 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, have no same or similar violations.
Peterson, Michael Joseph, age 20, of Otsego, sentenced on 02/12/20 for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 45 days jail.
Ricci-Smith, Shawnasee Shapree, age 24, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 02/07/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 350 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 15 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a mental health evaluation and follow all recommendations, obtain permission before leaving the state, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Seigler, David Willis, age 64, of Menomonie, Wisconsin, sentenced on 02/07/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 82 days jail, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Wilson, Samuel Lawrence, age 29, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 02/06/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 355 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 30 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Winger, Seth Thomas, age 49, of Annandale, sentenced on 02/06/20 for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days jail, $100 fine; 85 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 5 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo counseling and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Wittner, Pamela Marie, age 46, of Brooklyn Center, sentenced on 02/06/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail; 350 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 15 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain medically compliant, undergo therapy and follow all recommendations, attend a support group and provide proof of attendance, serve 30 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Third Degree to 15 days jail.
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Traffic signal going near Menards, Famous Dave’s in Coon Rapids
- Jake’s City Grille is closing in Plymouth
- Missing cold case continues to haunt Little Falls woman
- Local racer killed in Sunday evening crash
- Second Amendment sanctuary effort underway in Mille Lacs County
- First Avenue dentist ‘rode the roller coaster called life’ to get here
- Avery’s bravery saves her dad’s life
- Edina’s activist librarian keeps on agitating
- House fire cause under investigation
- Lack of information leads to 'villainization' of the Little Falls School District over land authorization
Images
Videos
Commented
- Coon Rapids Famous Dave’s to be torn down (3)
- Jeremy "Largee" Thomas Cover (3)
- What’s in a name? The answer is money as council prepares to interview firms who’d like to help city sell naming rights for the new arena, multi-purpose facility and Lions Park (3)
- Carolyn M. Howard (2)
- One bad idea deserves another (2)
- Were you surprised at the result of the impeachment trial? (1)
- LTE: Climate change is a dangerous reality (1)
- On-street bike lanes debated (1)
- Super contract takes center stage at ISD 110 meeting (1)
- LETTER: Writer isn’t concerned with ‘privacy’ in the presidential primary (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.