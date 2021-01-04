On December 28, Lamina May Harris, 43, of Waverly, was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for violation of a domestic abuse no contact order, 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, theft and domestic assault, a Hennepin County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Ramsey County warrant for dishonored checks.
On December 29, David Robert Johnson, 29, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On December 29, Daniel Joseph McCulloch, 33, of Princeton, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and 3rd degree DWI.
On December 29, Nancy Carol Roerick, 50, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On December 30, Bobby Joe Yates, 57, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 2nd degree DWI refusal to test.
On December 30, Alec Jerome Smith, 19, of Hanover, was arrested in Hanover on the charge of fugitive from justice and a Cass County North Dakota warrant for criminal sexual conduct.
On December 30, Travorn Isaih Hair, 24, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Rockford on Wright County warrants for check forgery and driving after revocation violations.
On December 30, Lorenzo Prince Strauder, 23, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Maple Lake on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On December 30, Tara Lyn Bollmann, 36, no permanent address, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On December 30, Anthony James Raymond Guertin, 33, of Byron, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and felon in possession of ammunition.
On December 30, Jerome Quincy Banken, 46, of Watertown, was arrested in Delano on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On December 31, Ethan Marvin Anderson, 21, of Litchfield, was arrested in Cokato on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, a Wright County warrant for dishonored check, and Meeker County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On January 1, Cassandra Jasmin Stein, 34, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of domestic assault and a Wright County warrant for driving after revocation violations.
On January 1, Kimberly Sue Durand, 35, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.
On January 1, Erik Jayson Hagen, 42, of Andover, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of domestic assault and obstruction of justice.
On January 2, Chevon Ishmael Cohen, 26, of Buffalo, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of 3rd degree DWI and obstruction of legal process with force.
On January 2, Troy James Neugent, 37, of Buffalo, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of obstruction of legal process and 4thdegree assault of a peace officer.
On January 3, Nicholas Robert Fobbe, 33, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Maple Lake on the charge of violation of a harassment restraining order.
On January 3, Cory Steen Sund, 34, of Avon, was arrested in Maple Lake on the charge of domestic assault.
On January 3, Dylan Matthew Stevens, 33, of Independence, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On January 3, Jacob Frank Kral, 31, of East Bethel, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On January 3, Tammy Lynn Harbinson, 50, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for violation of an order for protection.
On January 3, Brennan Thomas Jeffrey, 24, of Litchfield, was arrested in Delano on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and 3rd degree DWI test refusal.
