On June 20th, Jerico James Beith, 41 of Kimball was arrested in Meeker County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree Controlled Substance.
On June 20th, Jordan Kadeem Buggs, 28 of Waite Park was arrested in Clearwater on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On June 20th, Daniel Harold Gazett Jr, 57 of Clearwater was arrested in Clearwater on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On June 20th, Mark Anthony Nelson, 26 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On June 20th, Angela Ann Ostwald, 49 of Monticello was arrested in Clearwater on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On June 20th, Keith Brandon Ostwald, 42 of Monticello was arrested in Clearwater on a Wright County warrant for Violation of a No Contact Order.
On June 20th, Victor Lee Trawick, 52 of St Cloud was arrested in Aitkin County on a Wright County warrant for Felon Unlawfully in Possession of Machine Guns and Short-Barreled Shotguns.
On June 21st, Chelsea Marie Gardas, 37 of St Michael was arrested in Albertville on a charge of Aiding an Offender to Avoid Arrest.
On June 21st, Tammy Lynn Harbinson, 52 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a charge of Violation of a Domestic Abuse Order for Protection.
On June 21st, Kelantae Melvin Remirez Jordan, 21 of St Paul was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On June 22nd, Joseph Steward Barse, 29 of Circle Pines was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On June 22nd, Sheri Rose Ruddy, 43 of Buffalo was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 2ndDegree DWI.
On June 22nd, Randal Lee Stein Jr, 35 of Otsego was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Violation of a No Contact Order.
On June 22nd, Ronald Varela Espinoza, 32 of St Paul was arrested in Dakota County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On June 22nd, Kristina Marie Wald, 49 of Howard Lake was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On June 23rd, Laura Marie Baltaian, 40 of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On June 23rd, Hayden Kevin Hurrle, 22 of Clear Lake was arrested in St Michael on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On June 23rd, James David Kessel III, 30 of Zimmerman was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On June 23rd, Benjamin Anthony Montroy, 27 of St Michael was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 1st Degree Criminal Damage to Property.
On June 23rd, Nathan Dean Opatz, 40 of Delano was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for 4th Degree DWI and Violation of a Court Order Depriving Custody of a Minor.
On June 23rd, Justine Rose Sweeter, 24 of St Cloud was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On June 24th, Brandon Lee Gardas, 39 of St Michael was arrested in St Michael on charges of 1st Degree Attempted Murder on a Peace Officer, 2nd Degree Assault, 1st Degree Criminal Damage to Property, Terroristic Threats, Felon in Possession of a Firearm/Ammo, 2nd Degree Controlled Substance and 5th Degree Controlled Substance and a Wright County warrant for Felon in Possession of a Firearm/Ammo.
On June 24th, Adam Joseph Jeske, 41 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 1stDegree Burglary and two Wright County warrants for Domestic Assault and Violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.
On June 24th, Adam John Morton, 40 of St Francis was arrested in Mille Lacs County on Wright County warrants for Violation of a Harassment/Restraining Order and Theft.
On June 25th, Kassandra Rose Caird, 29 of Maple Lake was arrested in Maple Lake on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On June 25th, Nicole Ann Karnes, 36 of Howard Lake was arrested in Howard Lake on a charge of Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety.
On June 25th, Martinez Morales Nazario, 21 of Howard Lake was arrested in Montrose on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI.
On June 26th, Susan Christine Prawdzik, 35 of St Cloud was arrested in Corinna Township on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
