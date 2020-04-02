On March 23, Erik Samuel Garcia Salazar, 29, of Litchfield, was arrested in Victor Township on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On March 23, Reed Allen Clark, 32, of Royalton, was arrested in St. Louis County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree burglary and a Morrison County warrant for theft.
On March 23, Steven Wade Wikan, 49, of Fairbanks, AK, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for obstruction of legal process violations.
On March 23, Allison Rebecca Ende, 27, of Monticello, was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On March 23, Tiffany Marie Smith, 32, of Buffalo, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree assault violations.
On March 24, Dondrae Cornelius Deshune Burns, 21, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for terroristic threat violations.
On March 24, Dustin John Babler, 43, of St. Bonifacius, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for violation of a no contact order.
On March 24, Christopher Matthew Bobo, 40, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree burglary violations.
On March 24, Eric Lee Childs, 31, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On March 24, Stephen Matthew Vieths, 36, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of domestic assault.
On March 25, Harlen Leroy Mesedahl, 56, of Hamel, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On March 25, Toby Robert Schwanke, 33, of Royalton, was arrested in Clearwater on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On March 26, Mason William Bednarz, 22, of Monticello, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On March 26, Alexander Daniel Bemis, 21, of Mora, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and Pine County and Ramsey County warrants for theft.
On March 26, Aleshia Lynn Becklund, 38, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of uttering counterfeit currency.
On March 26, Angelo Valinteno Fleming, 28, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of possession of stolen property and a Hennepin County warrant for theft.
On March 26, Amanda Irene Muchko, 29, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of false information to law enforcement, a Hennepin County warrant for 3rd degree DWI and a Kandiyohi County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On March 26, Sara Joy Reich, 26, no permanent address, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of receiving stolen property and possession of theft tools.
On March 26, Lavina Pauline Catherin Renville, 31, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of false information to law enforcement, possession of burglary tools and stolen property and Hennepin County warrants for 5th degree possession of controlled substance and theft.
On March 26, Layndon Ray White, 40, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of receiving stolen property, theft of tools and possession of stolen property and a Hennepin County warrant for 3rd degree DWI.
On March 26, Darrin James Christensen, 32, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of contempt of court.
On March 26, Joseph Anthony Gonzalez, 42, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.
On March 27, Andrew Christopher Alcorn, 26, of Menomonie, WI, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 3rd degree DWI refusal to test.
On March 28, Meghann Alice Meyer, 28, of Princeton, was arrested in Clearwater on Wright County and Yellow Medicine County warrants for violation of no contact orders.
On March 29, Truman Jacob Blue Kottke, 24, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of domestic assault.
On March 29, Wesley Rodrigo Currea, 28, of Miami, FL, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On March 30, Frank Ray Bulock, 54, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of domestic assault.
There were 8 Property Damage Accidents, 1 Personal Injury Accidents, No Hit and Run Accidents and 4 Car Deer Accidents.
There were 4 arrests for DWI, No Underage Consumption arrests, No School Bus Stop Arm Violations and 16 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
