On April 6, Deantae Demond Davis, 22, of La Crosse, WI, was arrested in Washington County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree burglary violations.
On April 6, Craig Adam Shoemaker, 30, no permanent address, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On April 6, Troy Danell Smith, 23, of Brooklyn Center, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On April 6, Joseph Lee Williams, 45, of Coon Rapids, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and an Anoka County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On April 6, Kory Steven Loveland, 43, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of receiving stolen property.
On April 6, Micah Jared Leonetti, 35, of Champlin, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of receiving stolen property.
On April 7, Jose Martinez, 56, of St. Paul, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of 2nd degree DWI test refusal, 3rddegree DWI and driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On April 7, Dwight Ragland, 30, of Denver, CO, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of 4th degree assault and disorderly conduct.
On April 8, Daniel John Gustavson, 36, of St. Louis Park, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Hennepin County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On April 8, Jeremy Jerome Gallati, 28, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On April 8, Cody Michael Thorson, 36, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of false information to law enforcement and a Benton County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On April 8, Jamie Lynn Montoya, 34, of Brooklyn Park, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a St. Louis County warrant for 1st degree possession with the intent to sell.
On April 8, Leah Nichole Kotera, 36, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on a Wright County warrant for disorderly conduct and Anoka County, Ramsey County and Hennepin County warrants for theft and false information to law enforcement.
On April 10, Matthew Joseph Menard, 37, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of domestic assault.
On April 10, Daniel Leo Blemke, 31, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of domestic assault and 5thdegree assault.
On April 10, James Brandon Bush, 34, of Sartell, was arrested in Otter Tail County on a Wright County warrant for 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On April 10, Wilbert Russell Wilcher, 40, of Columbia Heights, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for financial transaction card fraud violations.
On April 10, Nicholas Allan Strybicky, 25, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 4th degree DWI violations.
On April 10, Brandie Lee Schertner, 38, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of domestic assault by strangulation.
On April 10, Michael Thomas Fann, 33, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of domestic assault.
On April 10, Kaitlin Alyssa McKee, 30, no permanent address, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of theft from a motor vehicle.
On April 11, Gregory John Larsin, 30, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on a Ramsey County warrant for 4thdegree DWI violations.
On April 11, Kaitlin Alyssa McKee, 30, no permanent address, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 1st degree burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.
On April 11, Russell Wesley Hanson, 24, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Clearwater on a Wright County warrant for 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On April 11, Rachel Jean Eastman, 48, of Coon Rapids, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for theft and Isanti County and Mille Lacs County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On April 11, Andrew Robert Lind-Behrends, 25, of Sartell, was arrested in Otsego on a Benton County warrant for 3rddegree burglary and a Stearns County warrant for violation of an order for protection.
On April 12, Erica Lynn Donovan, 31, of St. Michael, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On April 12, Chad Michael Larson, 46, of Clearwater, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of domestic assault.
On April 12, Cody James Delpeches Graves, 37, of Coon Rapids, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance.
On April 12, Nathan Bruce Hunt, 36, of Bagley, was arrested in St. Michael on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.