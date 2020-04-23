On April 13, Devon William Coolen, 19, of Buffalo, was arrested in Chatham Township on the charges of 3rd degree assault, false imprisonment and domestic assault.
On April 13, Douglas Roger Johnson, 52, of Cokato, was arrested in Cokato on the charges of domestic assault by strangulation and domestic assault.
On April 14, Davier Xavior Atiya Mendoza, 19, of Elk River, was arrested in Elk River on the charge of domestic assault.
On April 14, Laura Marie Baltaian, 38, of Spring Lake Park, was arrested in Anoka on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On April 14, Sarah Elizabeth Kowarsch, 28, of Vadnais Heights, was arrested in Otsego on the charges of possession of burglary tools, theft of trailer and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On April 14, Jeffrey Luke Johnson, 34, of South St. Paul, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of possession of burglary tools and theft of a trailer.
On April 15, Mark Oren Schorn, 52, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charges of 1st degree possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell and a weapons violation.
On April 15, Jared William Merta, 39, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm.
On April 15, Lucas Mark Schorn, 30, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on a Washington County warrant for 4th degree assault.
On April 15, Sheri Marie Vadnais, 42, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of 1st degree possession of a controlled substance.
On April 15, Adam Oliver Lee, 39, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On April 15, Rico Santraez Curry, 32, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on a Ramsey County warrant for domestic assault.
On April 16, Tyijuan Quinyetta Liddell, 20, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for fleeing law enforcement violations.
On April 16, Michael John Stockbauer, 30, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On April 16, Chase Randall Hawley, 20, of Winona, was arrested in Waverly on a Winona County apprehension and detention order for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On April 17, Nicholas Wayne Tidwell, 22, of St. Paul, was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for predatory offender violations and a MN Department of Corrections warrant for parole violations.
On April 17, Torre Rose Pool, 26, of Watertown, was arrested in Rockford on Wright County warrants for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety, theft and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On April 18, Marin Felix Zuniga, 41, of Watertown, was arrested in Delano on the charge of 3rd degree DWI refusal to test.
On April 18, Karen Sue Butcher, 42, of Hutchinson, was arrested in McLeod County on a Wright County for 2nd degree DWI violations.
On April 18, Lily May Korbal, 20, of Forest Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, 5th degree and 4th degree assault and disorderly conduct.
On April 19, Brent John Voight, 48, of South Haven, was arrested in Clearwater on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 2nd degree DWI violations.
On April 19, Travis John McLain, 31, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on the charges of domestic assault, 4th degree criminal damage to property and fleeing law enforcement.
There were 8 Property Damage Accidents, 2 Personal Injury Accidents, 1 Fatality Accident, 2 Hit and Run Accidents and 3 Car Deer Accidents.
There were 2 arrests for DWI, No Underage Consumption arrests, No School Bus Stop Arm Violations and 25 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
