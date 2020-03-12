On March 2, Fred Dale Button, 47, of Pine City, was arrested in Chisago County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On March 2, Benjamin Keith Berry, 34, of Lester Prairie, was arrested in Cokato on the charge of false information to law enforcement and a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On March 3, Adam Lee Trost, 32, of Mankato, was arrested in Blue Earth County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On March 3, Patrick Douglas Clothier, 36, of East Bethel, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for false information to law enforcement.
On March 3, Nickolas Michael Smith, 32, of Little Falls, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for a drug violation and a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On March 3, Dylan Daniel Triplett, 27, of Monticello, was arrested in Albertville on a Wright County warrant for predatory offender violations.
On March 3, William Edward Imgrund, 31, of Monticello, was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On March 4, Daniel Andres Molina Orjuela, 29, of Maple Grove, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On March 4, Kenneth Anthony Kamrowski, 27, of Shakopee, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On March 4, Nicolle Marie Garty, 42, of Ada, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On March 4, Christopher James Berthelsen, 24, of Montrose, was arrested in Buffalo on a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for mail fraud theft violations.
On March 4, Ralph Paul Gruba, 29, of Waite Park, was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On March 4, Benjamin Rae Abbott, 43, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On March 4, Kalvin Jerome Wagner, 25, of Montrose, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On March 4, Bryant Joe Erickson, 39, of Annandale, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of 5th degree possession of controlled substance, storing methamphetamine in the presence of a child and violation of an order for protection.
On March 5, Demario Deshaun Reid, 31, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for driving after revocation violations.
On March 5, Joshua Travis Herdt, 29, of St. Cloud, was arrested in St. Michael on Stearns County warrants for receiving stolen property, theft and obstruction of legal process.
On March 5, John Robert Geiser, 30, of Ramsey, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On March 5, Kevin Paul Servin, 31, of Buffalo, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for theft by swindle violations.
On March 5, Corey Lee Wimmer, 39, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Howard Lake on the charges of domestic and 5th degree assault.
On March 5, Garrett James Vanzant, 22, of Monticello, was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for disorderly conduct and purchase liquor for under 21.
On March 5, William Henry Clermont, 48, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On March 5, Patrick John Hanes, 57, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On March 5, Michael Bruce Nelson, 28, of Clearwater, was arrested in Silver Creek Township on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On March 6, Samantha Lawrence, 26, of Red Lake, was arrested in Beltrami County on a Wright County warrant for 4th degree DWI and Hennepin County and Stearns County warrants for theft.
On March 6, Jesse Floyd Mayes, 31, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for receiving stolen property violations.
On March 6, Mark William Johnson, 27, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On March 6, Nicholas Robert Fobbe, 32, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Maple Lake on a Wright County warrant for terroristic threat violations.
On March 6, Mohamed Mahad Adosh, 22, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Monticello on a Hennepin County warrant for theft.
On March 6, Lucas John Olson, 29, of Ramsey, was arrested in Monticello on an Isanti County warrant for receiving stolen property.
On March 6, Shane Kelly Durand, 25, of Watertown, was arrested in McLeod County on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 4th degree DWI violations.
On March 7, Kris Lynn Megenuph, 43, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Stearns County on a Hennepin County warrant for theft.
On March 7, Tami Lea Hook, 54, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on a McLeod County warrant for 2nd degree sale of a controlled substance.
On March 7, Sondra Lynn Lind, 51, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of domestic assault.
On March 7, Dawn Renee Girtz, 61, of Becker, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for toxic substance abuse.
On March 7, Tana June Spitzengel, 24, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of false information to law enforcement and a Sherburne County warrant for theft.
On March 7, Angel May Williams, 35, of Montrose, was arrested in Cokato on the charge of domestic assault.
On March 8, Jaime Leah Miller, 40, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On March 8, Joshua Lloyd Buhidar, 36, of Inver Grove Heights, was arrested in Otsego on Wright County, Chisago County, Lyon County, McLeod County, Scott County and St. Louis County warrants for theft.
On March 8, Travis Lee Kruck, 32, of Richfield, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of 1st degree DWI, driving after cancellation inimical to public safety and domestic and 5th degree assault.
On March 8, Wayne Clarence Strey, 62, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charges of 3rd degree DWI refusal to test and domestic assault.
On March 8, Brady Allen Lietzau, 29, of Darwin, was arrested in Cokato on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On March 9, Jessica Lynn Gage, 26, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on an Anoka County warrant for theft and a McLeod County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
There were 19 Property Damage Accidents, 1 Personal Injury Accidents, 7 Hit and Run Accidents and 11 Car Deer Accidents.
There were 3 arrests for DWI, 3 Underage Consumption arrests, 2 School Bus Stop Arm Violations and 148 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
