On December 23, Jamel Elizabeth Hamilton Cox, 28, of Ramsey, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of theft, a Hennepin County warrant for theft and an Anoka County warrant for possession of burglary tools.
On December 23, Julie Ann-Marie Hanson, 45, of Plymouth, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of possession of shoplifting gear, a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and an Anoka County warrant for theft.
On December 23, Craig William Daniels, 38, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On December 23, Larry Joseph Williams II, 30, of Albert Lea, was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrants for 4th degree criminal damage to property and driving after suspension violations.
On December 23, Natalie Michelle Ramey, 37, of Coon Rapids, was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On December 23, Cameron Walter Harwood, 30, of Chanhassen, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of violation of protection order.
On December 23, Loun Van Duong, 52, of Brooklyn Park, was arrested in Delano on the charge of 2nd degree assault.
On December 23, Samuel Jeremiah Gbodai, 36, of St Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of domestic assault.
On December 23, Jessica Marie Painschab Johnson, 46, of Buffalo, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On December 24, Calvin Thomas Portz, 22, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on the charge of 3rd degree assault.
On December 24, Paulette Keala Coleman, 24, of St Cloud, was arrested in Monticello on a Sherburne County warrant for 5th degree assault.
On December 25, Stephen Gregory Wittrock, 28, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of obstruction of legal process.
On December 25, William Alexanderbradf Plunkett, 23, of New Hope, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of domestic assault.
On December 25, Ricky P. Saegsouvanh, 23, of Buffalo, was arrested in St Michael on the charge of criminal vehicular operation.
On December 26, Tyler Napoleon Deegan, 31, of Wilmar, was arrested in St Michael on the charge of 1st degree burglary.
On December 26, Lori Jean Gulsvig, 56, of Annandale, was arrested in Todd County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On December 26, Tatiana Jo Rath, 25, of Prior Lake, was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for 1st degree burglary violations.
On December 26, Joshua Travis Hughes, 43, of Winsted, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On December 26, Cody Alan Wright, 34, of Maple Plain, was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for violation of a domestic abuse no contact order and domestic assault by strangulation violations.
On December 26, Gerard James Hinkemeyer, 29, of Princeton, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On December 27, Jessica Lavay Streich, 34, of St Cloud, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On December 27, Taylor Hill Barth, 26, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Maple Lake on the charge of receiving stolen property and a Hennepin County warrant for 1st degree burglary.
On December 27, Jason Matthew Armstrong, 50, of Robbinsdale, was arrested in Carver County on Wright County warrants for theft and driving after revocation violations.
On December 27, Devin Brody Haglund, 28, of Duluth, was arrested in St. Louis County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On December 27, Justin Michael Lund, 37, of Monticello, was arrested in Maple Lake on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On December 27, John Laurence Meader III, 63, of Watertown, was arrested in Delano on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On December 27, Luke Patrick McLane, 26, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of domestic assault.
On December 27, Heather Renea Prince, 18, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and 5th degree sale of a controlled substance.
On December 27, Mark James Warden, 54, of Rockford, was arrested in Delano on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On December 27, Richard Raymond Probst, 26, of Waverly, was arrested in Waverly on a Wright County warrant for driving after revocation violations.
On December 28, Charles Joseph Maeyaert, 47, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on Wright County warrants for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety violations.
On December 28, Colten Vaughn Weber, 27, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.
On December 29, Christopher Keith Nelson, 30, of Elk River, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On December 29, Matthew Edgar Lemke, 28, of Otsego, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of possession of shoplifting gear and theft from a motor vehicle.
On December 29, Kent Edward Charest, 61, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 4th degree criminal sexual conduct.
On December 29, Madison Leigh Jewell, 23, of Buffalo, was arrested in Hanover on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On December 29, Lonny Wayne Wermter, 57, of Cokato, was arrested in Delano on the charge of violation of an order for protection.
On December 29, Alisha Diane Vallis, 29, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of domestic assault, 4th degree assault and obstruction of legal process.
There were 20 Property Damage Accidents, 5 Personal Injury Accidents, No Hit and Run Accidents and 6 Car Deer Accidents.
There were 6 arrests for DWI, 1 Underage Consumption arrests, No School Bus Stop Arm Violations and 113 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
