On February 3, Dallas Michele Fischer, 41, of Delano, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for violation of an order for protection.
On February 3, Brandon Allen Wirgau, 33, of Albertville, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for false information to law enforcement.
On February 3, Davone Montrail Johnson, 33, no permanent address, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for stalking and a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On February 3, Malcolm John Leo Mulwa, 26, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On February 3, Stephen Nicholas Klosterman, 28, of New Hope, was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On February 3, Ryan James Stello, 34, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On February 4, Aaron Jonathon Gaffke, 31, of Little Falls, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of possession of counterfeit currency and fugitive from justice.
On February 4, Mason William Bednarz, 21, of Monticello, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On February 4, Quincy Scott Miller, 18, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On February 4, Charles Allen Varner, 31, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of domestic assault.
On February 4, Blayde Christopher Daniels, 60, of Monticello, was arrested in Sherburne County on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On February 4, William Henry Clermont, 48, of Otsego, was arrested in Buffalo on a Hennepin County warrant for criminal vehicular operation.
On February 4, Garrett John Hendrickson, 29, of Becker, was arrested in Crow Wing County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree DWI violations.
On February 4, Chad Francis Protasiewicz, 32, of Columbia Heights, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 1st degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On February 4, Darian Ryan Bucholz, 18, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of check forgery.
On February 4, Michael Paul Hatrick, 37, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct violations.
On February 4, Gabriel J. Armbrust, 30, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Mille Lacs County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On February 4, Leah Leya Rozie, 26, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for false information to law enforcement.
On February 4, Kendall Joseph Porter, 38, of Waite Park, was arrested in Benton County on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for parole violation.
On February 5, Zachary Vincent Wolf, 23, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Stearns County warrant for domestic assault.
On February 5, Ruben Contreras Hernandez, 27, of South Minneapolis, was arrested in Otsego on a Wright County warrant for violation of an order for protection.
On February 5, Cory Reed Ewing, 38, of Big Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for theft violations.
On February 5, Brenton Robert Weeda, 32, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for driving after revocation violations.
On February 5, Jonathan Richard Capes, 28, of Dassel, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for predatory offender violations and a Meeker County warrant for false information to law enforcement.
On February 5, Alan Arthur Klingelhoets, 62, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on the charge of domestic assault.
On February 6, Abdiaziz Osman Mohamed, 20, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct violations.
On February 6, Danielle Ann Dunn, 27, of Lakeville, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of 3rd degree possession of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm and introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.
On February 6, Drew Timothy Nelson, 33, of Andover, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of 3rd degree possession of a controlled substance, impersonating a police officer and felon in possession of a firearm.
On February 6, Trevor Reece Davis, 20, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On February 6, Brandon Joseph Schmidt, 38, of Milaca, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for driving after revocation violations.
On February 6, Jonathan Roger Husted, 31, of Stillwater, was arrested in Montrose on the charges of 1st degree sale and possession of a controlled substance.
On February 6, Christopher Ryan Paulson, 40, of Hutchinson, was arrested in Cokato on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Sibley County warrant for fraud in obtaining credit cards.
On February 6, Connor Jason Olson, 26, of Rush City, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of 1st degree possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell.
On February 6, Robert Lee Claremboux, 33, of Ashland, WI, was arrested in Montrose on the charges of 1st degree possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell and fugitive from justice.
On February 6, James Phillip Rainerson, 32, of Carver, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for 1st degree sale of a controlled substance.
On February 6, Trent Curtis Hoopman, 20, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of terroristic threats.
On February 6, Dustan Wayne Barfknecht, 36, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for obstruction of legal process violations.
On February 6, Candice Monique Jones, 32, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On February 6, Michael Joseph Peterson, 20, of Otsego, was arrested in Isanti County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On February 6, Victoria Louise Hanks, 50, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On February 6, Joel Allen Peterson, 39, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of driving after revocation inimical to public safety.
On February 6, Tammy Lynn Harbinson, 49, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of violation of an order for protection.
On February 6, Danika Renae Harrell, 31, of St. Paul, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of 1st degree possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell.
On February 6, Molly Nan Anderson, 40, of St. Paul, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of 1st degree possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell.
On February 7, Matthew Earl Potter, 36, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Silver Creek Township on a Lac Qui Parle County warrant for 4th degree DWI.
On February 7, Jeromy Allen Schummer, 31, of Clearwater, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Sherburne County warrant for a probation violation.
On February 7, Elliot Reid Mattson, 48, of Cokato, was arrested in Cokato on the charge of domestic assault.
On February 7, Aaron Jerald Walklin, 26, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for terroristic threat violations.
On February 7, Coy Thomas Coolen, 24, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of domestic assault.
On February 7, John Steven Merritt, 28, of Annandale, was arrested in Meeker County on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault and a McLeod County warrant for financial transaction card fraud.
On February 7, Samantha -Jo Kathleen Welter, 31, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of violation of a harassment restraining order.
On February 7, Joshua Tyler Haaf, 22, of Clearwater, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.
On February 7, Catrina Elaine Tilbury, 33, of Hutchinson, was arrested in Kandiyohi County on a Wright County warrant for receiving stolen property violations.
On February 7, Kala Arcangel Fillan, 25, of Fridley, was arrested in Anoka County on Wright County warrants for theft and possession of shoplifting gear violations.
On February 7, Robert Allen Holter, 43, of Cambridge, was arrested in Chisago County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On February 7, Brandon Jay Harrington, 36, of Elk River, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On February 7, Jeremy Cromwell Phyle, 38, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Albertville on Wright County warrants for theft violations.
On February 7, Dustin Leon Swanson, 36, of Rockford, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rd degree DWI test refusal.
On February 7, William Joseph Bray, 34, of Rice, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On February 7, Brian Andrew Johnson, 32, of Ramsey, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant on check forgery and an Isanti County warrant for mail theft.
On February 7, Ryan Donald Beatt, 37, of Crystal, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On February 7, Ahmed Abdirizak Warsame, 20, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct violations.
On February 8, Steven Scotttelswort Aune, 30, no permanent address, was arrested in Otsego on the charges of 1st degree possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell and 3rd degree DWI refusal to test, a Hennepin County warrant for false information to law enforcement and a Mille Lacs County warrant for 3rd degree sale of a controlled substance.
On February 8, Marissa Marie Kelley, 21, of Onamia, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 1st degree possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell and a Hennepin County warrant for theft.
On February 8, Corey Lee Kangas, 28, of St. Francis, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of domestic assault.
On February 8, Michael Alfred Brutger, 52, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On February 9, Richard Charles Sawdey, 37, of Hanover, was arrested in Hanover on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On February 9, Karina Kay Matiatos, 27, of Shoreview, was arrested in Monticello, on the charge of false information to law enforcement and a Washington County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On February 9, Jeffrey Ronald Larson, 40, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of domestic assault by strangulation.
On February 9, Riley William Scadden, 22, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On February 9, Jason William Burd, 45, of Hutchinson, was arrested in Clearwater Township on a Stearns County warrant for 1st degree possession of a controlled substance.
On February 9, Wade Patrick Davison, 41, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.
On February 9, Rachelle Carda’ Michelle Guy, 30, of Plymouth, was arrested in Otsego on the charges of theft and false information to law enforcement.
On February 9, Carissa Rose Merritt, 30, of Maple Grove, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of theft.
On February 9, Julissa Mariel Sanchez, 24, of St. Paul, was arrested in Rockford on Wright County warrants for theft and driving after revocation violations.
On February 9, Marquitta Yvonne Maxwell, 29, no permanent address, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of theft, a Wright County warrant for driving after revocation, and Anoka County, Dakota County, Isanti County and Winona County warrants for theft.
On February 10, Thomas Patrick Finucane, 62, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Hennepin County warrant for 4th degree DWI.
There were 21 Property Damage Accidents, 2 Personal Injury Accidents, 3 Hit and Run Accidents and 7 Car Deer Accidents.
There were 6 arrests for DWI, 1 Underage Consumption arrests, 7 School Bus Stop Arm Violations and 127 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
