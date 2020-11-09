On November 2, Nathan Wade Brandt, 44, of Monticello, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of 2nd degree DWI refusal to test, 3rd degree DWI and obstruction of legal process.
On November 2, Matthew Allen Wendland, 52, of St. Louis Park, was arrested in Hennepin County on the charge of theft.
On November 2, Jennifer Lee Davis, 41, of Sauk Rapids, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On November 2, Nathanial Lawrence Matten, 30, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on a Wright County warrant for a DNR violation and a McLeod County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On November 2, Leigha Kathleen Clark, 43, of Annandale, was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County warrant for 4th degree DWI violations.
On November 2, Aisha Awil Ahmed, 20, of Columbus, OH, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of forgery and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On November 2, Dorothy Deann Gray, 60, of Minneapolis, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of fleeing law enforcement and 3rd degree DWI refusal to test.
On November 3, Brian Thomas Martin, 47, of Breezy Point, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On November 3, Matthew Jacob Minor, 23, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of disorderly conduct.
On November 3, Bradford Tim Anderson, 49, of Bloomington, was arrested in Dakota County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree burglary, Benton County and Mille Lacs County warrants for receiving stolen property, a Blue Earth County warrant for violation of an order for protection, a Hennepin County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Nicollet County warrant for no proof of insurance.
On November 3, Olek Douglas Galka, 25, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Howard on the charge of 5th degree sale of a controlled substance and Wright County warrants for counterfeiting of currency and possession of burglary tool violations.
On November 3, Cody Robert Nelson, 26, of Nowthen, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for careless driving violations.
On November 3, Tana June Spitzengel, 25, of Big Lake, was arrested in Monticello on a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for mail theft violations.
On November 3, Carrie Ann Layton, 31, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on a Hennepin County warrant for possession of pornographic work.
On November 4, Jakobe Dosche Jones, 22, of Rockford, was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On November 4, Justine Rose Sweeter, 22, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Monticello on a Sherburne County warrant for 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance and a Stearns County warrant for check forgery.
On November 4, Matthew Shane Harris, 31, of Milaca, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 3rddegree DWI violations.
On November 4, Paul Richard Olson, 35, of Big Lake, was arrested in Sherburne County on Wright County warrants for violations of harassment restraining orders.
On November 4, Garrett James Wilson, 36, of Sauk Centre, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for 3rddegree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On November 4, Hiawatha Austin, 70, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On November 4, Jase Allan Rowland, 28, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of disorderly conduct.
On November 4, Casey Ray Roberson, 31, of Buffalo, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 3rd degree DWI test refusal.
On November 4, Ryan Converse Wilson, 36, of Buffalo, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.
On November 5, Nyreh Samearl Anderson, 22, of Brooklyn Center, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of violation of an order for protection.
On November 5, Kendra Brenette Hamilton, 35, of Eagan, was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On November 5, Michael Raymond Anderla, 38, of Cokato, was arrested in Cokato on a Wright County predatory offender violation.
On November 5, Derek John Hemingson, 37, of Delano, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 2nd degree DWI violations.
On November 5, Samantha Ellen Green, 26, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and theft.
On November 5, Tiara Nicole Nord, 26, of Champlin, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of theft.
On November 5, Alex James Anderson, 36, of Montrose, was arrested in Delano on the charge of 2nd degree DWI refusal to test.
On November 6, Dustin John Schlagel, 37, of Annandale, was arrested in Monticello on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, 5th degree assault, disorderly conduct, no proof of insurance and a weapons violation.
On November 6, Jessica Lynn Gage, 27, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Hennepin County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On November 6, Tyler James LaFave, 27, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 1stdegree burglary violations.
On November 6, Daniel De Mero, 56, of Buffalo, was arrested in Maple Lake on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On November 6, Michael Wesley Holmquist, 51, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 3rd degree DWI.
On November 6, Melissa Lynn Drossel, 42, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 2nd degree DWI refusal to test.
On November 6, Joseph Theodore Schram, 25, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of domestic assault.
On November 7, Andrew William Scheie, 34, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 3rd degree DWI.
On November 7, Matthew Richard Nolan, 31, of Chaska, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of domestic assault by strangulation.
On November 7, Nathan James Hofman, 40, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of 4th degree assault, disorderly conduct and obstruction of legal process.
On November 8, Jamell Earl Whitelaw, 23, of Big Lake, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On November 8, Laural Jane Paulson, 49, of St. Michael, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On November 8, Chenn Lee Blair, 45, of Waverly, was arrested in Waverly on the charge of domestic assault.
On November 8, Joseph Arthur Hertzog, 23, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 1stdegree criminal damage to property violations.
On November 8, Joshua Daniel Niznik, 27, of Andover, was arrested in Hennepin County on the charge of terroristic threats.
On November 9, Heidi Lynn Curry, 39, of Coon Rapids, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On November 9, Jocelyn Jean Corrales, 31, of Shakopee, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a McLeod County warrant for 2nd degree sale of a controlled substance.
There were 33 Property Damage Accidents, 4 Personal Injury Accidents, 1 Fatality Accident, 4 Hit and Run Accidents and 13 Car Deer Accidents.
There were 5 arrests for DWI, 5 Underage Consumption arrests, 2 School Bus Stop Arm Violations and 64 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
