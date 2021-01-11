On January 4, Deanna Marie Sells, 43, of Waite Park, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree DWI violations.
On January 4, Rebecca Lynn Bullock-Echols, 36, of Litchfield, was arrested in Meeker County on Wright County, Kanabec County, Pope County and Stearns County warrants for dishonored checks.
On January 4, Jeremy Lance Jackson, 44, of Buffalo, was arrested in Rockford on a Wright County warrant for terroristic threat violations.
On January 4, Kayla Marie Hauwiller, 21, of Annandale, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 4th degree DWI violations.
On January 4, Bruce Jon Magnan, 47, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Maple Lake on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree DWI violations.
On January 4, Erik Lee Carlson, 38, of Ramsey, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of receiving stolen property.
On January 5, Sean Michael Silk, 38, of Ham Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for criminal vehicular homicide and a Scott County warrant for trespassing.
On January 5, Jeffrey Nash Hanson, 55, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 2nd degree DWI and driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On January 5, Keooudone, Xayachak, 38, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on a Hennepin County warrant for criminal vehicular operation.
On January 5, Daniel Leo Blemke, 31, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on Wright County and Sherburne County warrants for terroristic threats.
On January 5, Charity Tina Degroat, 23, of Annandale, was arrested in Waverly on the charge of disorderly conduct.
On January 5, Thomas Harrison Good, 41, of Plymouth, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On January 5, Angela Faith Eisenzimmer, 38, of Dayton, was arrested in Otsego on the charges of 1st degree sale of a controlled substance, mail theft, theft by swindle and counterfeit driver’s license and Hennepin County warrants for 1stdegree sale of a controlled substance and 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance.
On January 6, Hailee Louise Koester, 25, of Blaine, was arrested in Scott County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On January 6, Justin Charles Oberg, 40, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 3rddegree DWI refusal to test violations.
On January 6, Devin Michael Dougherty, 32, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of 2nd degree DWI test refusal.
On January 6, Leonard William Driscoll, 35, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of violation of an order for protection.
On January 7, Steven Ray Hendricks, 37, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Albertville on a Stearns County warrant for interference with a 911 call.
On January 7, Nathan Robert Guptill, 34, of Spicer, was arrested in Kandiyohi on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On January 7, Nicholas Robert Meyer, 39, of Sauk Rapids, was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for receiving stolen property violations.
On January 7, Tyne Richard Thomas Kilbride, 31, of Richmond, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On January 7, Kenneth William Watts, 53, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On January 7, Gregory Robert Bunn, 37, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct.
On January 7, Coral Marie Chevre, 36, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Rockford on the charges of mail theft, identity theft and check forgery.
On January 8, Ian David Bargel, 37, of Rogers, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of obstruction of legal process.
On January 8, Chelsey Elaine Hope Williams, 26, of Plymouth, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for fleeing law enforcement violations.
On January 8, Brandon Ralph Guertin, 20, of Monticello, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On January 8, Jestin Gonzalez, 30, of Montrose, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 5thdegree Drug Possession.
On January 8, Normaris Cordova Ramirez, 26, of St Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County Warrant for 5th degree Drug Possession.
On January 8, Robert Phillip Moore, 56, of St Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for DWI.
On January 8, Alejandro Palacios Salomon, 32, of Annandale, was arrested in St Croix County on a Wright County Warrant for Dangerous Weapons – Drive by shooting, Driving After Revocation and DWI.
On January 8, Adrian Emmanual Esterberg, 44, of Loretto, was arrested in St Michael on the charge of Terroristic Threats.
On January 10, Gary Andrew Gueningsman, 62, of Montrose, was arrested in Cokato on a Wright County Warrant for Violate No Contact Order, Domestic Assault and a Carver County Warrant for Domestic Abuse.
On January 10, Keera Pasichnyk, 32, of Brooklyn Park, was arrested in St Michael on the charge of Mail Theft, 5th degree Drug Possession, False name, Hennepin County Warrant for Financial Transaction Card Fraud, Ramsey County Warrant for Motor Vehicle Theft and a Washington County Warrant for Financial Transaction Card Fraud.
On January 10, Joseph Darrell Skogen, 44, of Coon Rapids, was arrested in Otsego on a Wright County Warrant for Violate No Contact Order and 3rd degree Criminal Damage to Property.
On January 10, Austin Michael Sieg, 23, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of Domestic Assault.
On January 10, Brandon Thomas Lantto, 34, of Annandale, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County Warrant for DWI.
On January 10, John Michael Creighton, 32, of Corcoran, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of Violation of No Contact Order.
On January 10, Marcus Alexander Vitela, 29, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of Violation of Order for Protection.
On January 10, Amanda Elena Mohs, 39, of St Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County Warrant for 5th degree Drug Possession.
On January 11, Jennifer Sue Ketchum, 28, of St Joseph, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County Warrant for Driving After Revocation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.