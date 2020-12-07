On November 30, Lindsay Laryssa Soller, 28, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Scott County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On November 30, Shawnaci Denise Aitkin, 26, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for theft and a Goodhue County warrant for 2nd degree dangerous weapons.
On November 30, Juan Carlos Michael Buker, 39, of Delano, was arrested in Isanti County on a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for domestic abuse violations.
On November 30, Leslie Albert Davis, 56, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On November 30, Anthony Allen Fokken, 46, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Redwood County warrant for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On December 1, Wyatt Dale Geisinger, 21, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of domestic assault by strangulation.
On December 1, Chelsea Alexandria Soland, 35, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of domestic assault.
On December 1, Taylor Ryan Brummer, 43, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on a Scott County apprehension and detention order for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On December 1, Christopher Michael Schwartz, 18, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and 3rd degree DWI violations.
On December 1, Cory Jason Foth, 49, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of domestic assault.
On December 1, Tracy Ann Thorson, 54, of Rosemount, was arrested in Monticello on a Dakota County warrant for theft.
On December 1, Jeremy Michael Juliot, 27, of Otsego, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On December 1, Jacob Charles Holland, 28, of Bloomington, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On December 2, Harlen Leroy Mesedahl, 56, of Medina, was arrested in Rockford on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On December 2, Antonio Randell Oatis, 31, of Little Falls, was arrested in Morrison County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On December 2, Matthew Alan Stiller, 21, of River Falls, WI, was arrested in Morrison County on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property, fleeing law enforcement and theft and a Sherburne County warrant for theft.
On December 2, Daniel Walter Moore, 41, of Base City, OR, was arrested in Clay County on a Wright County warrant for child endangerment violations.
On December 2, Meagan Kathleen Bradley, 50, of Annandale, was arrested in Corinna Township on a Wright County warrant for financial transaction card fraud violations.
On December 2, Alexander Martin Nelson Jaquez, 20, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 1st degree assault and a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On December 2, Eric James Zachman, 33, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On December 2, Jamie William Russell, 37, of Waverly, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On December 3, Evette Ann Anderson, 45, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On December 3, Nicole Marie Gruenke, 31, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on Wright County warrants for 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance and storing methamphetamine paraphernalia in the presence of a child violations.
On December 3, Brian Matthew Sondergeld, 53, of Big Lake, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On December 4, Matthew Philip Butler, 18, of Hanover, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On December 4, Brook Marie Best, 40, of Male Lake, was arrested in Maple Lake on the charge of 1st degree sale of a controlled substance.
On December 4, Ryan Francis Keck, 35, of Buffalo, was arrested in Maple Lake on the charge of 1st degree possession of a controlled substance.
On December 4, Eric Latrell Kirk, 21, of Buffalo, was arrested in Rockford Township on a Hennepin County warrant for 1stdegree robbery.
On December 4, William Jay Hochstelter, 32, of Valley City, ND, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On December 4, Patrick James Magnuson, 37, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for domestic assault violations.
On December 4, Allison Christine Schwartz, 22, of Woodbury, was arrested in Clearwater on a Hubbard County warrant for 3rd degree DWI.
On December 4, Daniel James Steman, 53, of Hanover, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On December 5, Steven Robert Keesling, 26, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of theft and receiving stolen property.
On December 5, Randy Frederick Buhrt, 60, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On December 5, Jacob Allan Hellickson, 23, of Otsego, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of fugitive from justice.
On December 5, Daniel James Pinkerton, 45, of Litchfield, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On December 5, Paul Steven Demke, 54, of Cokato, was arrested in Cokato on the charge of domestic assault.
On December 6, Alexandria Shayleene Hewey, 28, of Rockford, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of 1st degree sale of a controlled substance and fleeing law enforcement.
On December 6, Thomas Vonne Sadler, 27, of Marysville Township on the charge of fleeing law enforcement.
On December 6, Corina Louise Degroat, 30, of St. Paul, was arrested in Clearwater on a Ramsey County warrant for check forgery and a Scott warrant for possession of a counterfeit check.
