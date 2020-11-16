On November 9, Wilbert Russell Wilcher, 40, of St. Louis Park, was arrested in Scott County on a Wright County warrant for financial transaction card fraud violations.
On November 9, Colgate Wood, 39, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Wright County warrant for terroristic threat violations.
On November 10, Patrick Bradley Barth, 29, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of 1st degree burglary, Wright County warrants for 1st degree criminal sexual conduct and 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance, a Benton County warrant for theft and a Hennepin County warrant for 1st degree burglary.
On November 10, Jeremy Leo Melin, 41, of Frontenac, was arrested in Goodhue County on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, interference with a 911 call and driver’s license violations.
On November 10, Osvaldo Jose Gonzalez Molina, 27, of St. Joseph, was arrested in Clearwater on a Wright County warrant for 4th degree DWI violations.
On November 10, Patrick Joseph Braun, 38, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On November 11, Tammy Lea Cochran, 52, of Big Lake, was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On November 11, Dawn Renee Girtz, 61, of Becker, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of obstruction of legal process.
On November 12, Joseph Allen Hron, 55, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charges of 4th degree assault of a peace officer, obstruction of legal process and violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On November 12, Woodrow Ernest Breland, 52, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on Wright County warrants for terroristic threats, fleeing law enforcement, 3rd degree burglary and theft violations.
On November 12, Susan Ann Masterman, 37, of South Haven, was arrested in Southside Township on Wright County and Hennepin County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Meeker County warrant for theft.
On November 12, Thomas Michael Charest, 40, of North Branch, was arrested in Pine County on a Wright County warrant for 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On November 12, Joshua Randall Dischinger, 36, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On November 12, Jessica Lynn Gage, 27, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On November 12, Dustin John Palm, 31, of Rockford, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of theft, possession of shoplifting tools, fleeing law enforcement and a Wright County warrant for 3rddegree burglary violations.
On November 12, Emiliama Pilar Risnes, 30, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On November 12, Rachel Ortega Castillo, 46, of Raymond, was arrested in Monticello on a Carver County warrant for theft.
On November 12, Daniel Richard Snodgrass, 37, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On November 12, Lucas John Kafka, 28, of Monticello, was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for 3rd degree DWI and false information to law enforcement violations.
On November 13, Shawnasee Shapree Ricci-Smith, 24, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On November 13, Derek Doren Kuchenmeister, 43, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on a Wright County warrant for violation of a no contact order.
On November 13, Justin Charles Oberg, 40, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On November 13, Demetrius John Dziengel, 23, of Hutchinson, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County court order.
On November 13, Kathy Kay Dickerson, 57, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On November 13, Karsten Aleksey Luttschwager, 18, of Minnetonka, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of receiving stolen property.
On November 13, Scott James Cameron, 58, of Winchester, VA, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of domestic assault.
On November 14, Devin Scott Malik, 24, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Monticello on a Chisago County warrant for a probation violation.
On November 14, Michael Westley Holmquist, 51, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On November 14, Joshua Sean Hutchcraft, 42, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of domestic assault.
On November 15, Michael Lane Fink, 40, of Otsego, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of domestic assault.
On November 15, Thomas Dennis Holland, 42, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of domestic assault.
On November 15, Jennifer Kimberly Bruska, 38, of Kimball, was arrested in Silver Creek Township on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On November 15, Jennifer Sue Ketchum, 28, of Waite Park, was arrested in Silver Creek Township on a Carver County warrant for disorderly conduct.
On November 15, Makayla Rae Green, 19, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 2nd degree assault and theft.
On November 15, Jonathan Pierre Neita, 29, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 2nd degree assault and theft.
There were 43 Property Damage Accidents, 3 Personal Injury Accidents, 4 Hit and Run Accidents and 9 Car Deer Accidents.
There were 3 arrests for DWI, No Underage Consumption arrests, 2 School Bus Stop Arm Violations and 74 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.