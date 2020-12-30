On December 21, Jennifer Lee Davis, 42, of Sauk Rapids, was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On December 21, Julie Marie Serbus, 53, of Laughlin, NV, was arrested in Annandale on a Hennepin County warrant for depriving another of parental rights.
On December 21, Martin Dennis Jackson, 51, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on a Wright County warrant for 4th degree assault and a Hennepin County warrant for receiving stolen property.
On December 21, Blair Thomas Stimpson, 43, of St. Louis Park, was arrested in Buffalo on an Anoka County warrant for 1st degree DWI.
On December 22, Albert George Cox, 36, of Brooklyn Park, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for possession of burglary tools and a Hennepin County warrant for violation of an order for protection.
On December 22, Nicholas Robert Fobbe, 33, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Maple Lake on the charge of violation of a harassment restraining order.
On December 22, Clayton Robert Kessler, 19, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of motor vehicle theft.
On December 22, William James Praught, 61, of St. Michael, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On December 22, Robert Kiff Anderson, 40, of Ham Lake, was arrested in Otsego on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of counterfeit currency.
On December 22, Shauna Rose Beaulieu, 35, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Monticello on a Hennepin County warrant for theft violations.
On December 22, Justine Alex Reisdorf, 32, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of counterfeit currency.
On December 23, Russell Wesley Hanson, 25, of Cokato, was arrested in Maple Lake on Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On December 23, Jacob Anthony Montague, 29, of Coon Rapids, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On December 23, Roy Gene Pernigotti-Treece, 29, of Cold Spring, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree burglary and a Chisago County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On December 23, Jonathan Roger Husted, 32, of Stillwater, was arrested in Washington County on a Wright County warrant for 1stdegree sale of a controlled substance violation.
On December 23, Warne Neil Camp, 55, of Buffalo, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault and an Anoka County warrant for theft.
On December 23, Paul Michael Adams, 39, of Princeton, was arrested in Anoka County on Wright County warrants for 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance, theft and Benton and Wright County warrants for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On December 23, Daniel Eudell Vanwinkel, 54, of Watertown, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On December 24, Erica Lynn Donovan, 32, of St. Michael, was arrested in Renville County on a Wright County warrant for 2nddegree sale of a controlled substance violation.
On December 24, Nykolas Edward D’Heilly, 22, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of domestic assault.
On December 25, Colgate Wood, 39, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of domestic assault.
On December 25, Justin Blake Ferro, 31, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On December 26, Chelsea Alexandra Soland, 35, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
On December 27, Amory Alban Dean, 34, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of fleeing law enforcement, obstruction of legal process and domestic assault.
On December 27, Michael John Linder, 36, of Alexandria, was arrested in Monticello on a Hennepin County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
