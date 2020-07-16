On July 6, Alejandro Palacious-Salomon, 31, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on a Martin County warrant for driving after revocation.
On July 7, Jacob Charles Holland, 28, of Bloomington, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for theft.
On July 8, Christopher James McDaniel, 33, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 2nd degree assault.
On July 8, Monica Elizabeth Brase, 33, of Eden Prairie, was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On July 8, Mohamed Ahmed Jama, 28, of Willmar, was arrested in Cokato on the charges of robbery and theft.
On July 8, Trevor Robert Campbell-Berry, 24, of Pine City, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On July 8, Sara Lynn Pope, 19, of Zimmerman, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On July 8, Leslee Marie Villebrun, 29, no permanent address, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Hennepin County warrant for theft from a motor vehicle.
On July 8, Christopher Anthony Jones, 40, no permanent address, was arrested in Otsego on the charges of 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance and false information to law enforcement, a Ramsey County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On July 8, Samuel Donald Eevert Sarkinen, 21, of Elk River, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On July 9, Phillip James Roberts, 43, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On July 9, Virginia Rae Curtis, 39, of Blackduck, was arrested in Annandale on the charges of receiving stolen property and false information to law enforcement.
On July 9, Dwayne Anthony King, 25, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Washington County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree aggravated robbery violations.
On July 9, Kyle Gregory Payne, 35, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 1st degree DWI test refusal violations.
On July 9, Eric Kent Peterson, 44, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo Township on the charge of violation of a harassment restraining order.
On July 9, Rachel Esther Thissen, 47, of Delano, was arrested in Buffalo on a Hennepin County apprehension and detention order for 2nd degree DWI.
On July 9, Katya Tabakov, 26, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On July 9, Kyle Preston Garrow, 18, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct violations.
On July 9, Jacob Matthew Houck, 27, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On July 9, Jodi Lee Anderson, 48, of Crystal, was arrested in Silver Creek Township on Wright County warrants for 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On July 9, Jesse Patrick Garding, 42, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of fleeing law enforcement.
On July 9, Lori Kay Thielen, 54, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for 4th degree assault violations.
On July 10, Kyle Chester Belanger, 28, of Pierz, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On July 10, Eric Lee Childs, 31, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Maple Lake Township on the charges of attempted 1stdegree murder while committing domestic abuse, 2nd degree assault, 5th degree assault, violation of a domestic abuse no contact order, child endangerment, kidnapping, terroristic threats and driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On July 10, Steven Wayne Ficken, 44, of Isanti, was arrested in Chisago County on a Wright County warrant for possession of shoplifting gear violations.
On July 10, Gregory Dominic Martinez, 20, of St. Michael, was arrested in Albertville on the charges of aggravated 1stdegree robbery, 2nd degree assault, possession of stolen property and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On July 10, Dillon Neil Lyrek, 27, of Monticello, was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On July 10, Owen Richard Grieger, 22, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Maple Lake on the charge of fleeing law enforcement.
On July 10, Thomas Ronald Signorelli, 55, of Otsego, was arrested in St. Michael on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On July 10, Benjamin Keith Berry, 34, of Lester Prairie, was arrested in Cokato Township on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On July 10, Benjamin Douglas Patri, 29, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On July 10, M. Scott Thompson, 54, of Chaska, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On July 11, Jordon Paul Wagner, 23, of Otsego, was arrested in Albertville on the charges of 4th degree assault, obstruction with force, 5th degree assault and disorderly conduct.
On July 11, Justin Michael Wagner, 21, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of 4th degree assault, obstruction with force, 5th degree assault and disorderly conduct.
On July 11, Stefan Michael Patton Kehr, 31, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree DWI violations.
On July 11, Antonio Raque Lorenzo, 45, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On July 12, Chad Allan Brink, 48, of Hanover, was arrested in Hanover on the charge of reckless discharge of a dangerous weapon.
On July 12, Evan Charles Grothaus, 26, of Annandale, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On July 12, Cameron Joseph Mogensen, 22, of Lester Prairie, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of disorderly conduct.
On July 12, Michael Richard Stine, 28, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
