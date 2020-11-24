Listed below are people in the Monticello and Big Lake region that were booked into the Wright County Jail. A full listing of every sentencing in the county can be found at www.monticellotimes.com under the public safety heading.
• Troy Rueben Nelson, 42, of Baldwin, WI, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of fugitive from justice.
• Kameron Mitchell Severson, 27, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
• Scott Everett Simmons, 43, of Big Lake, was arrested in Sherburne County on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
• George Ogenche Obiri, 22, of St. Michael, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
• Steven Robert Keesling, 26, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on Wright County warrants for simple robbery and driving after cancellation and a Sherburne County warrant for check forgery.
• Matthew Dyllon Danay, 25, of Shoreview, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Katlyn Cheryl Hudalla, 24, of Blaine, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing law enforcement, 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, false information to law enforcement and 3rd degree DWI and a Stevens County warrant for fleeing law enforcement.
