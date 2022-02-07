On January 31, Ryan Lee Halverson, 34, of Clearwater, was arrested in Annandale on the charges of 5th degree Controlled Substance Possession.
On January 31, Tyler James Schroeder, 26, of South Haven, was arrested in Meeker County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree Controlled Substance Possession.
On January 31, Kelley Kaulieska Martin, 51, of St Paul, was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for Child Neglect.
On February 1st, William John Amundson, 46, of St. Cloud was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of Violating a Harassment/Restraining Order.
On February 1st, Thomas Michael Charest, 41, of North Branch was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5thDegree Controlled Substance.
On February 1st, Marilyn May Deegan, 45, of Minneapolis was arrested in Dakota County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On February 1st, David Roy Desmarais, 40, of Montrose was arrested in Montrose on charges of Theft and Possession of Stolen Property.
On February 1st, Matthew William Doherty, 46, of Annandale was arrested on a new charge of Domestic Assault by Strangulation.
On February 1st, Nicholas David Spreeman, 24, of Montrose was arrested on new charges of 5th Degree Controlled Substance and Possession of Hypodermic Needles.
On February 1st, Nicholas Allen Vinar, 31, of Buffalo was arrested on a new charge of Violating a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order and a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault by Strangulation.
On February 2nd, Brent Gregory Bartholdi, 30, of Waite Park was arrested in St Louis County on a Wright County warrant for 1stdegree Controlled Substance.
On February 2nd, Miranda Lyn Carson, 22, of St Cloud was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 2nd, Jeremy Craig Degel, 35, of Champlin was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 2nd, John Peter Durkee, 46, of Rockford was arrested in Rockford on a new charge of Domestic Assault.
On February 2nd, Luke Michael Graditi, 29, of Waite Park was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.
On February 3rd, George Harold Beilke, 64, of St Cloud was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for Give False Name/Info to Law Enforcement.
On February 3rd, Brandon Joseph Francen, 28, of Ham Lake was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for 5thDegree Controlled Substance.
On February 3rd, Matthew David Garlitz, 36, of Montrose was arrested in Montrose on a Wright County warrant for 2nd Degree Assault.
On February 3rd, Shay Joshua Stephens, 35, of Waverly was arrested in Buffalo on a new charge of Domestic Assault by Strangulation.
On February 3rd, Sean Arthur Struxness, 42, of Mobridge, SD, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 4thDegree Assault on a Peace Officer.
On February 4th, Christopher David Brehm, 44, of Minneapolis was arrested in Ramsey County on Wright County warrants for Theft and Driving After Revocation.
On February 4th, Melissa Carlson, 43, of Brooklyn Center was arrested in Dakota County on a Wright County warrant for 5thDegree Controlled Substance.
On February 4th, Minda Rose Corrales, 28, of Rockford was arrested in Rockford on a new charge of Domestic Assault.
On February 4th, Jeremy Scott Eggersgluss, 49, of Delano was arrested in Rockford on a new charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On February 4th, Emmett Giddings, 29, of St Cloud was arrested in Albertville on a new charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 4th, Ryan Scott Melchior, 35, of St Michael was arrested on a new charge of Violate Domestic Abuse No Contact Order and Wright County warrants for Violate No Contact Order and Domestic Assault.
On February 4th, Eric Craigie Miller, 59, of Buffalo was arrested on a new charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
On February 4th, Edmund John Richter, 46, of St Cloud was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.
On February 4th, Josue Velez, 20, of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for Disorderly Conduct.
On February 5th, Angela Jean Brabec, 39, of Howard Lake was arrested in Howard Lake on a Wright County warrant for 3rdDegree DWI.
On February 5th, Mandel Tabor Dye, 37, of Crystal was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for Predatory Offender failure to register.
On February 5th, Rocky Dale Ingersoll, 21, of Rogers was arrested in Otsego on a new charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 5th, Richard Evan Politte, 38, of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a new charge of Violate Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.
On February 6th, Rory Andrew Fischer, 38, of Becker was arrested in Montrose on Wright County warrants for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On February 6th, Ignace Hakizimana, 28, of Brooklyn Park was arrested in Monticello on a new charge of 4th Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.
On February 6th, Jerome Leroy James, 37, of Eagan was arrested in Monticello on a new charge of 2nd Degree DWI.
On February 6th, Christopher Robert Leigeber, 38, of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a new charge of Violate Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.
