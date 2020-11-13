Andrews, Amos Benjamin, age 41, of Rockford, sentenced on 11/05/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 365 days jail, $3000 fine; 348 days, $3,000 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 17 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, cooperate with mental health treatment, cooperate with Wright County Intensive Domestic Abuse Supervision, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, remain medically compliant, submit to random testing, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Brown, Brandy Lynn, age 35, of Granit Falls, sentenced on 11/04/20 for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 47 days jail. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Misdemeanor Theft to 47 days jail, concurrent.
Evans, Carolyn Nadine, age 36, of Richfield, sentenced on 11/06/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, serve 15 days on electronic home monitoring, complete 12 hours community service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Fercho, Christopher Jayale, Sr., age 33, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 11/03/20 for Felony Burglary in the Third Degree to 29 months prison, provide DNA sample.
Hurrle, Matthew Paul, age 19, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 11/04/20 for Felony Receiving Stolen Property to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 72 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Jamison, Antwan Jamar, age 36, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 11/06/20 for Felony Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree to 21 months prison, pay restitution.
Jones, Jakobe Dosche, age 22, of Rockford, sentenced on 11/06/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 24 days jail.
Lipponen, Didrick John, age 33, of Ramsey, sentenced on 11/09/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Second Degree to a stay of execution for ten years on conditions of probation, serve 99 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, cooperate with search of person, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, do not use or possess firearms or dangerous weapons, obtain permission before leaving the state, remain medically compliant, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the First Degree to 99 days jail. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 99 days jail.
Ortega, Emanuel Antonio, Sr., age 31, of Buffalo, sentenced on 11/12/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Forgery to 91 days jail; 90 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 1 day jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, complete 30 hours community service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Pool, Toree Rose, age 27, of Watertown, sentenced on 11/06/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 12 days jail and 28 days on electronic home monitoring.
Roketa, Jeremiah Anthony, age 34, of Bowlus, sentenced on 11/09/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 29 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, cooperate with search of person, residence, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Westphal, Daniel Lee, age 38, of St. Paul, sentenced on 11/04/20 for Felony Domestic Assault to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 21 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, provide DNA sample, have no contact with victim, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, undergo therapy and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent have no same or similar violations.
Young, Alan Dominque, III, age 26, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 11/05/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 58 days jail, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Zeidler, Joseph Daniel, age 32, of Annandale, sentenced on 11/03/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree and Misdemeanor Violation of a No Contact Order to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, provide DNA sample, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.