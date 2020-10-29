• Schwartz, Christopher Michael, age 18, of Monticello, sentenced on 10/21/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 335 days stayed for five years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.

• Sonsteby, Sarah Ann, age 53, of Monticello, sentenced on 10/20/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 9 days jail. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 10 days jail, concurrent.

 

