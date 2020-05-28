Ahmed, Abdifatah Mohamed, age 26, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 05/12/20 for Gross Misdemeanor DWI to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 275 days stayed for four years on conditions of probation, serve 90 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain medically compliant, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Balfanz, Jamie Michael, age 32, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 05/18/20 for Felony Violation of an Order for Protection to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 425 days jail, pay $75 surcharges, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, have no contact with victim, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Blue, Nicholas Robert, age 23, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 05/19/20 for Probation Violations for Aid and Abet Receiving Stolen Property to 365 days jail.
Jackson, Jeremy Lance, age 43, of Buffalo, sentenced on 05/15/20 for Probation Violations for Terroristic Threats to 60 days jail.
Korhonen, Michael Thomas, age 37, of Annandale, sentenced on 05/13/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Criminal Vehicular Operation to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 362 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, serve 20 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Sears, Bradley John, age 29, of Anoka, sentenced on 05/20/20 for Felony Burglary in the First Degree to 52 months prison, provide DNA, pay restitution. Sentenced for Felony Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle to 22 months prison, concurrent, pay restitution.
Vandervegt, Sean Kenneth, age 36, of Faribault, sentenced on 05/20/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Burglary in the Third Degree to 21 months prison.
