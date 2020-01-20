Ash, Sarah Jean, age 38, of Brooklyn Center, sentenced on 01/14/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Theft to 5 days jail.
Brandt, Nathan Wade, age 43, of Monticello, sentenced on 01/08/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 360 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 5 days jail, pay $100 fine, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 20 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Misdemeanor Obstructing Legal Process to 90 days jail; 85 days stayed or one year on conditions of probation, serve 5 days jail, have no same or similar violations.
Erickson, Fritz William, age 47, of Annandale, sentenced on 01/08/20 for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 15 days jail.
Everett, Steven Michael, age 35, of St. Michael, sentenced on 01/14/20 for Misdemeanor Violation of a No Contact Order to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 87 days, $900 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete a cognitive behavior program and follow all recommendations, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. The charge of Misdemeanor Domestic Assault was dismissed.
Favreau, Michael Rod, age 37, of Plymouth, sentenced on 01/16/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 13 months prison.
Johnson, Scott Roberg, age 35, of Maple Lake, sentenced on 01/08/20 for Carry/Possess Pistol Without Permit to 90 days jail, 90 days stayed for one year on conditions he pay $75 public defender co-payment and have no same or similar violations.
Jones, Casey Roland, age 57, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 01/10/20 for Felony Fleeing a Peace Officer to 20 months prison.
Lopez, Saul, age 35, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 01/16/20 for Felony Assault in the Second Degree to 39 months prison.
Mohr, Andrew Steven, age 24, of Hutchinson, sentenced on 01/16/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fourth Degree to 30 days jail.
Niaz, Shawn Balal, age 28, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 01/08/20 for Misdemeanor Assault in the Fifth Degree to 90 days jail, $100 fine; 85 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 5 days jail, pay $100 fine plus law library fee, complete an anger management program and follow all recommendations, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Plantz Olson, Cody Leedean, age 28, of Rockford, sentenced on 01/10/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the First Degree to 56 months prison, provide DNA sample.
Postal, Darren Robert, age 26, of Rutledge, sentenced on 01/16/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Violation of a No Contact Order to 75 days jail.
Potratz, David James, age 35, of Columbia Heights, sentenced on 01/14/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Receiving Stolen Property to 20 days jail.
Radiske, Frederick William, age 44, of East Bethel, sentenced on 01/14/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Burglary in the Third Degree to 30 days jail.
Redin, Joseph Charles, age 36, of Crystal, sentenced on 01/10/20 for Domestic Assault by Strangulation to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 343 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 22 days jail, pay $100 fine plus law library fee, have no contact with victim or victim’s residence, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete the Hennepin County Domestic Abuse Project and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Robillard, Brandon Roger Lawrence, age 22, of Grand Rapids, sentenced on 01/15/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Fleeing a Peace Officer to 90 days jail.
Sannes, Jerrad Arthur, age 37, of East Bethel, sentenced on 01/10/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Theft to 21 days jail.
Shusta, Joshua Paul, age 39, o Rockford, sentenced on 01/08/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 362 days, $100 fine stayed for three years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, continue with therapy, serve 27 days on electronic home monitoring, serve 7 days sentence to service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
