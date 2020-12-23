Anderson, Jodi Lee, age 49, of Crystal, sentenced on 12/22/20 for Probation Violations for two counts of Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 60 days on electronic home monitoring.
Campbell, Joseph Scott, age 39, of Lino Lakes, sentenced on 12/22/20 for Felony Burglary in the Third Degree to 33 months prison, pay restitution. The charge of Felony Receiving Stolen Property was dismissed.
Corrales, Petter Guillermo, age 20, of Elk River, sentenced on 12/16/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Third Degree to a stay of imposition for ten years on conditions of probation, serve 124 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, undergo counseling and follow all recommendations, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Assault in the Second Degree to 124 days jail.
Cramlet, Debra Marie, age 57, of Benson, sentenced on 12/21/20 for Felony Theft to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, complete cognitive skill training, serve 10 days sentence to service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Gieseke, Ashley Marie, age 33, of St. Paul, sentenced on 12/16/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Driving After Cancellation to 365 days jail; 360 days stayed for one year on conditions she serve 5 days jail and have no same or similar violations.
Gordon, Randy Allen, age 57, of Maple Lake, sentenced on 12/16/20 for two counts of Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 20 days on electronic home monitoring, pay $75 public defender co-payment, provide DNA sample, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Reyna, Tiffany Kaye, age 38, of Hawick, sentenced on 12/09/20 for Misdemeanor Theft to 52 days jail.
Swenson, Sean Michael, age 36, of Deerwood, sentenced on 12/17/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Third Degree to 54 months prison.
Thielke, Benjamin Wayne, age 33, of Rockford, sentenced on 12/16/20 for Felony Stalking to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, have no contact with victim, complete a domestic abuse program, provide a DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Westphal, Justin Eugene, age 34, of Otsego, sentenced on 12/17/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 30 days jail and 30 days on electronic home monitoring.
Wood, Colgate, Jr., age 39, of Buffalo, sentenced on 12/22/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Violent Threats to 10 days jail.
