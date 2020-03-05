Brantley, Joshua Jon, age 45, of Cokato, sentenced on 02/19/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 28 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Buscher, Thomas Lee, age 64, of St. Michael, sentenced on 02/19/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 348 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 17 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Dockendorf, Steven Ernie, age 49, of Sauk Rapids, sentenced on 02/20/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 355 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, follow aftercare recommendations, serve 20 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Foster, Camille Jones, age 47, of New Hope, sentenced 02/18/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 335 days stayed for three years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, serve 80 days on electronic home monitoring, continue with mental health program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain medically compliant, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Gott, Mitchell Matthew, age 23, of Monticello, sentenced on 02/20/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 335 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, pay restitution, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Misdemeanor Criminal Damage to Property in the Fourth Degree to 90 days jail; 60 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, concurrent, follow above conditions.
Hinrichs, Rodney Jerome, age 38, of Princeton, sentenced on 02/26/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Driving After Cancellation to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 326 days, $2,950 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 39 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no same or similar violations.
Inscore, Anthony Joseph, age 37, of St. Louis Park, sentenced on 02/21/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Third Degree to 60 months prison, provide DNA sample.
Klatt, Dustin Thomas, age 27, of Becker, sentenced on 02/24/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Burglary in the Fourth Degree to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 281 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 84 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, pay restitution, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Burglary in the Second Degree to 84 days jail, concurrent.
Meyer, Meghann Alice, age 27, of Princeton, sentenced on 02/24/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Violation of a No Contact Order to 60 days jail. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Violation of a No Contact Order to 60 days jail, concurrent.
Nellis, Alexandra Rose Halverson, age 27, of Monticello, sentenced on 02/20/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to a stay of imposition for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, pay restitution, attend a support group and verify attendance, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 3 days sentence to service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Nielsen, Glenn Alan, age 66, of Monticello, sentenced on 02/20/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree Refusal to Submit to Testing to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a mental health assessment and follow all recommendations, continue with treatment program and follow all recommendations, serve 20 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Schiebel, Amanda Jean, age 34, of Elk River, sentenced on 02/20/20 for Probation Violations for Misdemeanor Obstructing Legal Process to 30 days jail.
Vandeventer, Justin Tyler, age 32, of Elk River, sentenced on 02/20/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 335 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, attend a support group, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 60 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Weber, Derrick Jon, age 34, of Big Lake, sentenced on 02/20/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to a stay of imposition for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level I driving program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, attend an Impact Panel or WrightRoad, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Wise, Katrina Fay, age 19, of Rosemount, sentenced on 02/25/20 for Misdemeanor Theft to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 80 days, $950 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, pay $50 fine, pay restitution, have no same or similar violations.
