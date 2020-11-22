Hagedorn, Dillon Scott, 26, of Delano, sentenced on 11/13/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 91 days jail.
Kammerer, Tarah Jolene, age 37, of Annandale, sentenced on 11/10/20 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $100 fine; 88 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level I driving program, remain medically compliant, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Luck, Nicole Lynn, age 33, of Springfield, sentenced on 10/21/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 363 days, $2,900 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, attend MADD Panel, serve 3 days sentence to service, no drinking and driving, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Merritt, John Steven, age 29, of Dassel, sentenced on 11/13/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 199 days, $3,000 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 166 days jail, pay restitution, have no contact with victim, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, cooperate with human services worker, remain medically compliant, undergo counseling and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Ruzig, Joey Richard, age 35, of Mound, sentenced on 11/13/20 for Probation Violations for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 30 days jail.
Springman, Mackenzie Lynn, age 24, of Litchfield, sentenced on 11/17/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Check Forgery to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 365 days, $2,950 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution, serve 15 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
White, Layndon Ray, age 40, of St. Paul, sentenced on 11/12/20 for Felony Receiving Stolen Property to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 19 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, cooperate with search of person, residence, workplace, vehicle and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, follow all recommendations of treatment center, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Wilson, Garrett James, age 36, of Sauk Centre, sentenced on 11/12/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Third Degree to 18 days jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.