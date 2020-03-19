• Adan, Hussein Jama, age 21, of St. Paul, sentenced on 03/19/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Financial Transaction Card Fraud and Gross Misdemeanor Giving False Information to a Peace Officer to 35 days jail.
• Antrim, Nathan Paul, age 47, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 03/10/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 365 days jail; 329 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 36 days jail, complete a treatment program and follow all recommendations, complete a domestic abuse batterer’s intervention program and follow all recommendations, complete Domestic Abuse Intensive Supervision Program and follow all recommendations, undergo therapy and follow all recommendations, have no contact with victim, victim’s residence or victim’s employment, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
• Erickson, Steven Phillip, age 34, of Coon Rapids, sentenced on 03/16/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Burglary in the Third Degree to 91 days jail.
• Farris, Stuart Wayne, age 33, of Tecumseh, Oklahoma, sentenced on 03/11/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree Refusal to Submit to Testing to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 361 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, attend a MADD Panel, serve 20 days community work service, have no same or similar violations.
• Johnson, Raoul Elias, age 41, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 03/18/20 for Felony Theft to 21 months prison.
• Melin, Jeremy Leo, age 40, of Montrose, sentenced on 03/16/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Domestic Assault to 95 days jail.
• Willer, Jeremy Keith, age 39, of Monticello, sentenced on 03/17/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the First Degree to 56 months prison.
