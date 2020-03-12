Adams, Paul Michael, age 38, of Milaca, sentenced on 03/02/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 90 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, complete cognitive skill training if recommended by probation agent, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Alcala, Juan Carlos Vergara, age 44, of Monticello, sentenced on 02/27/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 362 days, $2,850 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $150 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Anderson, Brian James, age 54, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 03/04/20 for Misdemeanor Issuance of Worthless Check to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 90 days, $800 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution, have no same or similar violations.
Anderson, Maureen Deirdre, age 56, of Otsego, sentenced on 03/05/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 363 days, $2,950 stayed for four years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, attend a support group, undergo therapy and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain medically compliant, undergo a chemical dependency and follow all recommendations if have further use, serve 45 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Brabant, Chad Bruce, age 44, of St. Louis Park, sentenced on 02/25/20 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $150 fine; 88 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $150 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo counseling and follow all recommendations, remain medically compliant, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Button, Fred Dale, age 47, of Pine City, sentenced on 03/02/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 365 days jail.
Chamberlain, Troy Nicholas, age 50, of Elk River, sentenced on 03/03/20 for Felony Financial Transaction Card Fraud to 21 months prison, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution.
Cloutier, Patrick Douglas, age 36, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 03/04/20 for Misdemeanor Giving Peace Officer False Information to 43 days jail.
Collins, Gage Patrick, age 29, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 02/28/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Check Forgery and Burglary in the Third Degree to one year and one day prison.
Etem, Jeremy Thomas, age 31 of Buffalo, sentenced on 03/04/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 355 days, $2,800 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 20 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Faue, Brad Timothy, age 37, of Montrose, sentenced on 02/27/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Fifth Degree to 365 days jail, $1,000 fine; 335 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $1,000 fine plus surcharges, have no contact with females under the age of 16 years unless authorized by probation agent, follow all recommendations of treatment program, register as a sex offender, have no contact with victim, abide by any outstanding order for probation/harassment order/no contact order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Foss, Elijah Alan, age 40, of Maple Plain, sentenced on 02/26/20 for Domestic Assault by Strangulation to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 355 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, complete cognitive skill training if recommended by probation agent, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no contact with victim, victim’s residence or place of employment, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Gilliver, George Edward, age 33, of St. Michael, sentenced on 03/02/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to one year and one day prison.
Gulsvig, Lori Jean, age 56, of Annandale, sentenced on 03/04/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, attend a support group and verity attendance, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Gunderson, Andrea Leigh, age 36, of Brooklyn Center, sentenced on 03/02/20 for Felony Identity Theft to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 5 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, pay restitution, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Imgrund, William Edward, Jr., age 31, of Monticello, sentenced on 03/04/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 10 days jail. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 10 days jail, concurrent.
Kartak, Gregory Allen, age 36, of Otsego, sentenced on 02/26/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 282 days, $2,500 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 83 days jail, pay $500 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete treatment program and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Kasper, Jamie Wayne, age 22, of South Haven, sentenced on 02/27/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $1,000 fine; 362 days, $900 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, serve 3 days sentence to service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Keck, Kyle Allen, age 31, of Buffalo, sentenced on 02/27/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 305 days, $2,950 stayed for four years on conditions of probation, serve 60 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, complete Intensive Supervision Program and follow all recommendations, complete a chemical dependency treatment program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Kittel, Justin Robert, age 31, of Richfield, sentenced on 03/04/20 for Misdemeanor Receiving Stolen Property to 90 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges.
Kittleson, James Michael, age 39, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 02/27/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 314 days, $2,950 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 51 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution, have no same or similar violations.
Lantto, Brandon Thomas, age 33, of Annandale, sentenced on 02/26/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 335 days, $2,900 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Leiran, Francie Lynn, age 43, of Delano, sentenced on 03/04/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Driving After Cancellation to 360 days jail, $3,000 fine; 355 days, $2,950 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 5 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Lofgren, Ryan Alan, age 39, of Coon Rapids, sentenced on 02/28/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 268 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 97 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, have no contact with victim or victim’s residence, complete a domestic abuse batterer’s intervention program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain medically compliant, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, undergo a psychological assessment if recommended, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Martin, Brandon Allan, age 40, of Pine River, sentenced on 02/26/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Theft to 13 months prison.
McAllister, Joel David, age 28, of Maple Lake, sentenced on 03/02/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Assault in the Second Degree to 30 days jail.
Meyer, Nicholas Robert, age 38, of Sauk Rapids, sentenced on 03/04/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Receiving Stolen Property to 33 days jail.
Morris, Kimberly Yvette, age 57, of Pease, sentenced on 02/26/20 for Misdemeanor Theft to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 90 days, $950 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no same or similar violations.
Nelson, Hugh James, age 58, of Monticello, sentenced on 03/04/20 for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Theft by Swindle to 114 days jail, concurrent.
Ortquist, Andrew John, age 36, of Lakeville, sentenced on 03/05/20 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 86 days, $700 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Peltier, Matthew Ryan, age 41, of St. Paul, sentenced on 03/02/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Burglary in the Second Degree to 74 days jail.
Pollari, Abby Jo, age 20, of Otsego, sentenced on 03/02/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Obstructing Legal Process to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 362 days, $2,950 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, undergo a psychological evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain medically compliant, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, provide list of prescribed medications to probation agent, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Ramey, Natalie Michelle, age 37, of Albertville, sentenced on 02/27/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Third Degree to 60 days jail.
Reed, Kevin Roy, age 54, of Cokato, sentenced on 03/04/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Violent Threats to 15 days jail.
Reyna, Kevin, age 44, of Montrose, sentenced on 03/04/20 for Felony Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Second Degree to a stay of execution for 25 years on conditions of probation, serve 68 days jail, pay $500 fine plus surcharges, pay $75 public defender co-payment, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, complete a sex offender treatment program and follow all recommendations, submit to a polygraph examination, have no contact with females under the age of 18 years without approval from probation agent, have no use or access to the internet without monitoring software, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no use or possession of pornography, follow all recommendations from treating therapist, register as a sex offender, obtain permission before leaving the state, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Sahli, Jessica Suzanne, age 28, of Buffalo, sentenced on 02/25/20 for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct to 90 days jail, $300 fine; 87 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level I anger management program and follow all recommendations, have no same or similar violations.
Schauf, Blake Henry, age 30, of Maple Lake, sentenced on 03/02/20 for Felony Domestic Assault to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 60 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, complete cognitive skill training and follow all recommendations, obtain permission before leaving the state, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Assault in the Fifth Degree to 30 days jail, concurrent.
Staten, Jesse Clay, 38, of Paynesville, sentenced on 03/02/20 for Misdemeanor Assault in the Fifth Degree to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 90 days, $900 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, serve 30 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Steinhofer, Tony Zachary, age 51, of Annandale, sentenced on 02/25/20 for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Driving After Cancellation to 5 days jail.
Tabatt, Linda Jo, age 60, of Laramie, Wyoming, sentenced on 03/04/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Terroristic Threats to 21 months prison.
Triplett, Dylan Daniel, age 27, of Monticello, sentenced on 03/04/20 for Probation Violations for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender to 3 days jail.
Trujillo, Patti Kay, age 64, of Big Lake, sentenced on 02/26/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 362 days, $2,900 stayed for four years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, complete Intensive Supervision Program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, provide list of prescribed medications to probation agent, serve 57 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Tygum, Jesse John, age 41, of Monticello, sentenced on 03/04/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 363 days, $2,500 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $500 fine plus surcharges, complete chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 10 days sentence to service, serve 18 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Vieths, David Carl, age 51, of Montrose, sentenced on 02/27/20 for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 87 days, $950 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $50 plus surcharges, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Westphal, Cody Eugene, age 26, of Kimball, sentenced on 02/25/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Criminal Vehicular Operation to 365 days jail; 356 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 9 days jail, pay restitution, write a letter of apology, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to probable cause testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Williams, Nickolas Delray, age 28, address unknown, sentenced on 02/25/20 for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days jail, $300 fine; 74 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 16 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, complete a domestic abuse program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain medically compliant, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, have no contact with victim or victim’s residence, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Winters, Jerry Duane, age 33, of Brooklyn Center, sentenced on 02/28/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Domestic Assault by Strangulation to 180 days jail.
Wuollet, Grant David, age 23, of South Haven, sentenced on 02/27/20 for Misdemeanor Failure to Stop for School Bus to 90 days jail, $500 fine; 90 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, pay $500 fine plus surcharges, have no same or similar violations.
