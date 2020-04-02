Babler, Dustin John, age 43, of St. Bonifacius, sentenced on 03/25/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Violation of a No Contact Order to 77 days jail.
Bobo, Christopher Matthew, age 40, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 03/25/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Burglary in the Third Degree to 23 days jail.
Burns, Dondrae Cornelius Deshune, age 21, of Annandale, sentenced on 03/25/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Violent Threats to 10 days jail.
Kiffe, Nicholas Alvin, age 29, of Blaine, sentenced on 03/20/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 21 days jail.
Kirmeier, Corine Angela, age 29, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 03/23/20 for Felony Theft to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 33 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Mayes, Jesse Floyd, age 34, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 03/23/20 for Felony Receiving Stolen Property to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 73 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, undergo a mental health evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, obtain permission before leaving the state, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Morris, Edgar Lloyd, age 49, of Cold Spring, sentenced on 03/20/20 for Misdemeanor Theft to 90 days jail, pay restitution. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Aggravated Forgery to 180 days jail.
Vidaurri, Michael Chencho, age 33, of Savage, sentenced on 03/11/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Interfere with a 911 Call to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 361 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, complete an anger management class and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Widen, Daniel Christopher, age 46, of Maple Grove, sentenced on 03/12/20 for Misdemeanor Violation of Harassment/Restraining Order to 90 days jail, $200 fine; 86 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, remain medically compliant, undergo counseling and follow all recommendations, undergo a psychological evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to probable cause testing, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.