Kislenger, John Ryan, age 35, of St. Paul, sentenced on 04/09/20 for Felony Violent Threats to 33 months prison, provide DNA sample.
Rathai, Jamie Lee, age 33, address unknown, sentenced on 04/09/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Second Degree to 67 months prison.
Smith, Troy Danell, age 23, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 04/07/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Violation of a No Contact Order to 141 days jail.
Wenzel, Steven Michael, age 35, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 04/03/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 30 days jail.
