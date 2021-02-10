A 53-year-old Minneapolis woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday, Feb. 1 on Interstate 94 at Monticello.

The crash occurred at about 11:30 p.m. at milepost 198 in Monticello Township.

Trudy Zarway was westbound on I-94 when her 2009 Mercedes SUV was struck from behind by a 2006 Toyota Camry driven by 22-year-old Jared Nelson of Maple Grove, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Zarway was taken to transported to St. Cloud St. Cloud Hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the State Patrol reported. Nelson was uninjured.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office and CentraCare Ambulance assisted the State Patrol at the scene.

