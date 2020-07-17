A St. Paul man who held his ex-girlfriend at knifepoint while forcing her to drive across multiple counties with their children in the vehicle is facing charges of kidnapping and assault with a dangerous weapon stemming from the July 10 incident.
Eric Lee Childs, 21 of Minneapolis, was arrested by Wright County deputies at about 7:30 a.m. on Friday, July 10 in Maple Lake Township after entering the county in a van on Highway 12 near Delano and then traveling north on Highway 25 to Buffalo and west on Highway 55 near Maple Lake.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Wright County District Court, a St. Paul woman was forced to drive from her home in St. Paul with a knife to her neck.
The woman said she was putting her two children in a van and walking to the drivers side door when Childs allegedly tackled the woman.
Eric Childs then allegedly held a knife to couple’s children and ordered the woman to drive.
At one point, Childs allegedly climbed onto the center console of the vehicle and took control of the steering wheel with his left hand and control of the gas pedal with his left foot. Childs held the knife in his right hand, court records state. The vehicle nearly hit people and other vehicles, the woman told deputies at the scene. Childs did hit several construction barricades.
During the course of the incident, Childs continued to hold the knife to the woman’s throat and on multiple occasions stabbed the passenger seat of the vehicle, the woman stated.
At several times during the incident, Childs stated “Today’s the day you’re all going to die,” court records state.
The woman states that Childs would not slow or stop for stop signs. He would steer the vehicle into the shoulder of roadways to get around vehicles stopped at stop signs, the woman said. At the intersection of Highway 55 and County 12 near Sturges Park in downtown Buffalo, Childs led the van through a red light and nearly hit another vehicle broadside, court records state.
The van was finally stopped when two citizens blocked the road at 45th Street NW near Crawfoot Road NE in Maple Lake Township.
The woman fled the vehicle while screaming that Childs was going to kill her, court records state. Childs then exited the vehicle and came at one of the people who helped stop the van. That person was forced to defend himself from an attack at the hands of Childs, court records state. Childs then fled from the scene on foot. He was later apprehended by two Wright County deputies and booked into the Wright County Jail.
Childs was charged on Monday, July 13 with two counts of kidnapping with the intent to commit great bodily harm or terrorize, two counts of second degree assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of threats of violence with the reckless regard for its risks, two counts of domestic assault, and one count of violating a no-contact order. All nine counts are felony charges.
If convicted of the kidnapping charges, Childs would face a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison and/or a $50,000 fine.
