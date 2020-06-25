An 18-year-old Big Lake woman has been charged in Sherburne County District Court with assaulting a Big Lake police office.
Abigail Flocken was arrested on two accounts of fourth degree assault and two counts of domestic assault in connection with the June 6 incident, according to the Big Lake Police Department.
Police were dispatched to a report of an out-of-control and intoxicated women shortly before midnight on June 6.
Officers arrived at the location to find a female being restrained by a male.
Flocken was boisterous and appeared to be intoxicated, according to a report of the Big Lake Police Department. A female at the scene told officers Flocken was unruly and struck her in the face. The female stated Flocken had consumed six Mike’s Hard Lemonades and “freaks out” when she drinks, the report states.
When officers were attempting to place Flocken under arrest, she kicked through the hallway wall. She then kicked Officer Guy Chaffee in the leg. When officers got her into the squad car, she attempted to kick Officer Chaffee in the chest and face, the report states. Flocken was transported to the Sherburne County Jail.
Sherburne County Corrections officers assisted Flocken from the squad car. Flocken allegedly spit into one of the correction officer’s face, according to the report.
Flocken was charged by criminal complaint with; felony 4th degree assault – transfers bodily fluids, gross misdemeanor 4th degree assault, and two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault.
Reach Jeffey Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
