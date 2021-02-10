A 57-year-old Brroklyn Park man was injured at about 7:15 a.m. on Interstate 94 in Monticello.
Travis Barrett Mitchell was eastbound on I-94 at Fenning Avenue on a snow and ice-covered highway when his 2009 Cadillac SRX left the road to the left, causing him to strike the cable barriers. The Cadillac then rolled over, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Mitchell was taken by CentraCare ambulance to the Monticello hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.