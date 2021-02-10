A 57-year-old Brroklyn Park man was injured at about 7:15 a.m. on Interstate 94 in Monticello.

Travis Barrett Mitchell was eastbound on I-94 at Fenning Avenue on a snow and ice-covered highway when his 2009 Cadillac SRX left the road to the left, causing him to strike the cable barriers. The Cadillac then rolled over, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Mitchell was taken by CentraCare ambulance to the Monticello hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

